The demons are back: Akuma Kun returns in the new Netflix anime series

After 33 long years, Akuma-kun is back to save the world. Shigeru Mizuki's beloved manga is being brought to life once again in a new Netflix original anime series. The series is set to premiere this fall, and fans couldn't be more excited to see their favourite characters in action once again.

New Story, Same Characters

The latest anime series takes place three decades after the original storyline. Yuko Mita and Toshio Furukawa are reprising their roles to voice Akuma I / Shingo Umoregi and Mephisto II, with Furukawa also voicing Mephisto III. Yuuki Kaji has been cast as the protagonist, Akuma II / Ichirō Umoregi. In this new narrative, Akuma-kun endeavours to establish a society where humanity can reach its full potential and live contentedly, assisted by some unexpected comrades.

A Part of Four "Big Projects"

As a commemoration of Shigeru Mizuki's 100-year anniversary since birth, the new anime series is one of four "big projects." Despite the legendary manga artist passing away in 2015 at the age of 93, his work continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. Along with the anime series, another project, the Kitaro Tanjo: Gegege no Nazo (Kintaro Birth: The Mystery of Gegege) anime film, will also open in the fall.

A Talented Team Behind the Scenes

The chief director for the Akuma Kun anime project is Junichi Sato, known for his work on the Aria franchise and Sailor Moon, while Fumitoshi Oizaki, who worked on A Centaur's Life and Romeo × Juliet, is the series director. In 1989-1990, Sato directed both the Akuma-kun TV anime and its two films. Hiroshi Ohnogi, who has worked on 2018 Gegege no Kitaro and Noein - to your other self, is supervising the series scripts. With such a talented team at the helm, fans can anticipate nothing but the best from this new anime series.

The Power of Demons

Akuma-kun employs the abilities of demons to maintain global harmony. Shigeru Mizuki's original manga was published in 1963-1964 and inspired several television anime adaptations and live-action adaptations. The story is timeless and continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Now, a new generation of fans will get to experience the power of demons in this exciting new anime series.

Get ready for some demon-fueled action this fall with the new Akuma Kun anime series. With a talented team behind the scenes and a beloved story to tell, this new anime is sure to be a hit with both old and new fans alike. So mark your calendars and get ready for the return of Akuma-kun!