US Olympic legend is the ‘world’s fastest anime fan', Japan approves

As promised, American sprinter Noah Lyles delivered gold-winning thrills in a picture-perfect finish in the men's 100-meter final on Sunday at Stade de France. His 9.784-second race to the finish line ultimately hailed him one of the world's fastest men and put the US back on top in the sprinting arena for the first time in decades. US' Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (AFP / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT)

Lyles is now the first American man to clinch the 100-m gold since Brooklyn-born Justin Gatlin claimed the title in 2004. However, the undoubted world-class “jock,” as typical high school movies would call him, is also an “adorkable” nerd. He's repeatedly claimed his status, proving his worth as a certified – and certainly the most famous – anime fan.

His 100-m dash victory has also earned him the title of the fastest anime fan, which even Japanese media approved of.

After his spectacularly breath-taking narrow win that put Lyles just 0.005 seconds ahead of Jamaica's Kishane Thompson, the American sports star took his celebratory to the next level, pulling a classic Dragon Ball fan move, with the US flag wrapped around him. Mimicking the signature “Kamehameha” attack from the cult-classic manga and anime franchise Dragon Ball, the 27-year-old made his love for Japanese pop culture public.

American sprinter Noah Lyles doesn't compromise on his love for anime to deliver a serious pro performance

This wasn't the first time he struck the pose for the ultimate energy attack. Lyles previously professed his love for the one-of-a-kind shonen franchise on social media as well. In a March Instagram post, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the late mangaka and Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who died on March 1 of a blood clot in his brain. Lyles, who's apparently made it a common practice to strike out references to his favourite anime title during pre and post-race routines, shared a similar game-winning shot of himself, editing an energy blast into the picture, which also lends a glimpse at his silver-dyed hair.

“In Dragon Ball Z, Goku’s final stage, or form, is Ultra Instinct. His hair turns silver/gray,” he told the Washington Post in 2019, ahead of his first appearance at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. "I'm ready to go. I’m ready to make the team. I’m in my highest state.”

He also included several other pictures of himself recreating Goku's enigmatic stances, the anime's main character and Akira's portrait in the aforementioned carousel post.

Lyles' caption read: "If you ever wondered why I put my hands together stretched out in front of me it’s because Goku did.

If you ever wonder why I scream out before a big race it’s because Goku did.

If you ever wonder why I dye my hair different colors it’s because Goku did.

If you ever wonder why I reach my hands to the sky before my best races it’s bc Goku did.

This is the great effect that the creation of Akira Toriyama has had on my life. You have inspired more than you can ever imagine. RIP to a creator and inspiration to millions!"

In addition to his post-game celebrations, Lyles flaunted his Yu Gi Oh! cards before his races during the US Olympic trials in June. His new tradition resulted from a running bet with world champion shotputter Chase Ealey, who shared his love for anime with Lyles. In exchange for Lyles whipping out his Yu Gi Oh! cards to the camera before races, Ealey promised to wear his Rock Lee leg weights, inspired by Naruto, during her finals.

Despite their cheeky nerding-out sessions, both Lyles and Ealey's performances of Olympic standards stand as a testament to the notion that being a professional doesn't necessarily always have to be all about donning a monochromatic, uptight vision. Sometimes, work and play go hand in hand, and Lyles declared he would deliver a serious performance at the Paris Games without compromising on his fun side.

“If you need somebody to entertain you for this Olympics … I got you. And I can promise you, if you’re watching me, you will not be bored," he told Time in May.

Japanese media has clearly been keeping track of the American Olympic wonder, as the sports newspaper Daily Sports (and other outlets) proudly hailed Lyles as “Mankind’s fastest otaku” in an article headline.