Bhumi Pednekar shares mom's reaction to her romancing a woman in Badhaai Do, wants everyone to watch it with family

Bhumi Pednekar plays a lesbian woman Suman in her latest release, Badhaai Do, and wants her fans to watch the film with their families. The actor has now shared her mother's reaction to her romancing a woman on screen.

Badhaai Do is about two closeted people Suman and Shardul (Rajkummar Rao), who get married to keep conservative family members at bay and protect their respective partners.

Sharing her mother's reaction to her playing a lesbia in Badhaai Do, Bhumi told ETimes in an interview, “Badhaai Do is definitely a film that needs to be watched together with your family. It’s about celebrating love and acceptance. We have taken the route of humour to talk about something that our society is uncomfortable addressing. I watched the film for the first time with my mother next to me. She is accepting of one’s choices, yet she has never seen me romance a person from the same gender. After we watched the film, I asked her if she felt different after seeing me romance a woman. She said not at all.”

Bhumi says she changed as a person and became a better version of herself while working on the film. She said, “With Badhaai Do, I grew as a person. The takeaway was that we all have a little judgement in us. With this film, mere andar ka jo bhi tha, thoda bahut, woh bhi chala gaya. We discriminate so much against people but I feel so light since I have managed to leave that out of my life. I genuinely feel that this film helped me evolve and it made me a better person.”

Also read: Badhaai Do review: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s family entertainer is bold but could have been braver

Chum Darang from Arunachal Pradesh plays Bhumi's girlfriend in Badhaai Ho. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Director Harshvardhan Kulkarni deals with the subject in an extremely mature and sensitive manner, and in his attempt to sound witty or add punchlines, at no point does he trivialise the ordeal homosexual people go through.”

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON