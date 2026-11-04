Abhijeet Bhattacharya says he will never lip-sync during live concert as he refers to Daler Mehndi controversy

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has addressed the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi. The singer, who recently performed at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2026, spoke out against the practice of lip-syncing during live performances. Although he did not name Daler, he referred to the incident in which a singer was called out by a minister for not singing live at an event.

‘Minister spoke the truth, but he became the villain’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke about Daler Mehndi controversy.

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A video of Abhijeet addressing the controversy has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, he says in Hindi, which translates to, "If someone is not actually singing live into the microphone, then don't allow it. A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, 'You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.' He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere."

‘Don't let this happen’

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He added, "I request all of you, especially here in Chhattisgarh, not to let this happen. No matter how I sing, whether I sing badly, whether my voice is strained, whether I get tired, or whether I sing off-key, whatever I do, I will sing live. That is the respect I owe you for giving me your time. You have spent your hard-earned money, invited me here, and made all these arrangements. Behind this event lies the hard work of the administration, the department and all of you. I bow to all of you and promise that I will never cheat you in this way. I will never simply move my lips in the name of singing. Some people do that, but I won't."

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About the Daler Mehndi row

{{^usCountry}} Daler Mehndi was interrupted mid-performance by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal at a cultural event in Uttarakhand last month. The minister reprimanded the singer on stage, questioning his performance and also said that he looked disoriented on stage. He said, "You can't even speak properly, how will you sing?" Later, while speaking to ANI, the minister also mentioned that Daler was paid ₹35 lakh to perform at the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daler Mehndi was interrupted mid-performance by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal at a cultural event in Uttarakhand last month. The minister reprimanded the singer on stage, questioning his performance and also said that he looked disoriented on stage. He said, "You can't even speak properly, how will you sing?" Later, while speaking to ANI, the minister also mentioned that Daler was paid ₹35 lakh to perform at the event. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, Daler's brother and fellow singer Mika Singh, along with several other celebrities, criticised the minister for disrespecting the singer. Mika also said that Daler was unwell during the performance. However, the minister refused to apologise to Daler.