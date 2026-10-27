Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal denies apologising to Daler Mehndi over event row, says singer failed to meet audience’s expectations

After reports emerged that Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal had apologised to singer Daler Mehndi following their public confrontation at the Kunjapuri Mela, the minister has denied the claims. He stated that there was no question of him apologising to the singer. Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal denied apologising to Daler Mehndi.

Minister Subodh Uniyal denies apologising to Daler Mehndi During an interview with Satya Vani, Uniyal was asked whether he had apologised to Mehndi after their confrontation. Dismissing the reports, he said, “Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai" (There is no question of me apologising). Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologise?"

Subodh argued that Daler should have informed the organisers and the audience about his health condition. He also stated that the singer had charged a hefty fee to attend the event but failed to perform on stage.

He said, “If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell. I ask, who is the one at fault? Apradh kiya hai Rs. 26 lakh le kar ke janta ki jo umeedein thi, unpe paani pherne ka inhone" (The wrongdoing was taking Rs. 26 lakh and dashing the expectations of the public)."

While Uniyal claimed that the singer had taken ₹26 lakh to perform at the event, he had earlier told ANI that Daler had charged ₹35 lakh for the performance.

Meanwhile, several reports had suggested that Uniyal had apologised to Daler Mehndi following the incident. A statement from Mika Singh's team, acknowledging the apology, was also circulated, indicating that the minister had expressed regret over his actions. However, Uniyal has denied the claims in his latest interaction.