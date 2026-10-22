Mika Singh demands apology from Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal for ‘humiliating’ brother Daler Mehndi

On Wednesday, Mika took to Instagram to express gratitude to Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities who had supported Daler. He wrote, "Sat Sri Akal, everyone! 🙏❤️ Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong.

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi made headlines after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded him on stage during a cultural evening and questioned his conduct, alleging that he was intoxicated. Several celebrities came out in support of the singer after his brother, Mika Singh , defended him, claiming that Daler never drinks alcohol. Now, days after the incident, Mika has demanded an apology from the minister.

He then demanded an apology from the Uttarakhand minister, writing, "Today, even if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a big issue. So, how justified is it to scold and humiliate such a renowned artist in front of everyone on stage? I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated. Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1. Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji."

Singer Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, on Sunday night. He was interrupted mid-performance and reprimanded on stage by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. The minister criticised the singer's conduct and said, “You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?”, hinting that the singer was intoxicated. The clip subsequently circulated widely on social media.

Later, while speaking to ANI, Subodh explained why he had reprimanded Daler publicly. He said, “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art... He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."

Mika claimed that he would quit singing if anyone could prove that Daler drinks alcohol. Anupam Kher also called the minister's outburst unfair, saying that Daler had not been doing well for the past two to three years but had still performed because of his professional commitments. Rajpal Yadav, Badshah and Kapil Sharma, among others, also defended Daler on social media.