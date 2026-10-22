Mika Singh demands apology from Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal for ‘humiliating’ brother Daler Mehndi
Mika Singh has called on Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal to apologise after he reprimanded Daler Mehndi on stage and suggested the singer was intoxicated.
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi made headlines after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded him on stage during a cultural evening and questioned his conduct, alleging that he was intoxicated. Several celebrities came out in support of the singer after his brother, Mika Singh, defended him, claiming that Daler never drinks alcohol. Now, days after the incident, Mika has demanded an apology from the minister.
Mika Singh demands Uttarakhand minister's apology
On Wednesday, Mika took to Instagram to express gratitude to Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities who had supported Daler. He wrote, "Sat Sri Akal, everyone! 🙏❤️ Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong.
He then demanded an apology from the Uttarakhand minister, writing, "Today, even if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a big issue. So, how justified is it to scold and humiliate such a renowned artist in front of everyone on stage? I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated. Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1. Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji."
About the incident
Deep Dive
Singer Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, on Sunday night. He was interrupted mid-performance and reprimanded on stage by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. The minister criticised the singer's conduct and said, “You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?”, hinting that the singer was intoxicated. The clip subsequently circulated widely on social media.
Later, while speaking to ANI, Subodh explained why he had reprimanded Daler publicly. He said, “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art... He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."
Mika claimed that he would quit singing if anyone could prove that Daler drinks alcohol. Anupam Kher also called the minister's outburst unfair, saying that Daler had not been doing well for the past two to three years but had still performed because of his professional commitments. Rajpal Yadav, Badshah and Kapil Sharma, among others, also defended Daler on social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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