Rajpal Yadav calls out Uttarakhand minister for using indecent language against Daler Mehndi on stage
Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, Sona Mohapatra, Badshah and Mika Singh have supported Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal rebuked him on stage.
Several members of the Hindi and Punjabi film industries have come out in support of legendary Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal rebuked him on stage during a cultural evening and objected to his conduct. Actor Rajpal Yadav recently shared a video on Instagram in support of the singer, clarifying that he has been dealing with health issues.
Rajpal Yadav supports Daler Mehndi
In the video shared on Instagram, Rajpal speaks in Hindi. His remarks roughly translate to, “As a student of art, I want to share something with you. The way a respected minister said hurtful things and used indecent language against a legendary singer whose voice has touched people for decades, does not suit someone holding such a position.”
He added, “It seemed like you bought the art itself, which simply cannot be bought. Art is life, and you should respect life. And for your information, I will tell you that Daler Paaji does not drink alcohol. I have worked with him in Welcome To The Jungle. He is suffering from ill health, and people are trying to help him recover. The throne may come and go, but art will always hold a higher place, so you should respect it. God bless you.”
Deep Dive
What is the controversy?
Daler Mehndi was scolded by Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal on stage during the cultural evening at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, on Sunday night. The minister objected to the singer's conduct on stage and said, “You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?” hinting that the singer was intoxicated.
Later, while speaking to ANI, Subodh revealed that Daler had been paid ₹35 lakh to perform at the Navratri event. “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art... He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” he said.
Following the incident, several celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Sona Mohapatra, Badshah, Mika Singh and others, have spoken in support of Daler and criticised the minister's language towards the singer on stage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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