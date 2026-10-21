Rajpal Yadav calls out Uttarakhand minister for using indecent language against Daler Mehndi on stage

Several members of the Hindi and Punjabi film industries have come out in support of legendary Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal rebuked him on stage during a cultural evening and objected to his conduct. Actor Rajpal Yadav recently shared a video on Instagram in support of the singer, clarifying that he has been dealing with health issues. Rajpal Yadav extended support to Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand event incident.

Rajpal Yadav supports Daler Mehndi In the video shared on Instagram, Rajpal speaks in Hindi. His remarks roughly translate to, “As a student of art, I want to share something with you. The way a respected minister said hurtful things and used indecent language against a legendary singer whose voice has touched people for decades, does not suit someone holding such a position.”

He added, “It seemed like you bought the art itself, which simply cannot be bought. Art is life, and you should respect life. And for your information, I will tell you that Daler Paaji does not drink alcohol. I have worked with him in Welcome To The Jungle. He is suffering from ill health, and people are trying to help him recover. The throne may come and go, but art will always hold a higher place, so you should respect it. God bless you.”