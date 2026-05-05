Abhishek Banerjee reveals Amitabh Bachchan got ‘very upset’ when he touched his feet; here's why

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee, who gained recognition for his role as Jana in the horror-comedy film Stree, worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Section 84. The actor recalled his first meeting with the superstar and shared why Big B got upset when he touched his feet out of respect. Abhishek Banerjee reveals Amitabh Bachchan didn't want him to touch his feet.

Why Amitabh Bachchan got upset with Abhishek Banerjee Recalling his first meeting with Big B, Abhishek revealed that he was in awe, shivering and had goosebumps on set, as the moment of working with the superstar was very special to him. He added, "I went for his feet, naturally. But, he got very upset with me. He immediately said, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’ I was so confused because Indian families teach this only – touching the feet of elders. But then I later realised and spoke to the film’s director Ribhu Dasgupta. He told me that Amitabh sir doesn’t like this because he feels that the minute you do that, you are not a co-actor. You are already putting him on a pedestal."

He added, "And he is such a professional man that he wants to see everyone as an equal, so that you don’t underperform. That is so cool. I realised that he doesn’t want to be seen as an old man. He wants to be like a co-actor, a co-worker. That’s the kind of professionalism. There is no ego in that man, but there is more professionalism than any actor I have worked with. I am including all the younger ones, nobody in this industry is as professional as Amitabh Bachchan."

Abhishek and Big B have worked together in the film Section 84. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Riya Vij, Nimrat Kaur and Diana Penty in key roles. The film’s shoot has been completed, but the release date is yet to be announced.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Banerjee’s upcoming work Big B is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The superstar will be reprising his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel. However, Deepika Padukone is not a part of the sequel.

Abhishek was most recently seen in the film Toaster. Helmed by Vivek Daschaudary, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, along with Archana Puran Singh, Seema Pahwa and others in key roles. The film is available to watch on Netflix. He will next be seen in Mirzapur The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, which also stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan and others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4, 2026.