Will Smith reveals projects with Salman Khan, Big B ‘didn’t pan out’; wants Shah Rukh Khan to cast him in Bollywood film

Oscar-winning actor Will Smith was recently in Dubai for the premiere of National Geographic’s Pole to Pole with Will Smith. During an interaction with Gulf News on the red carpet, Will expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a Bollywood film and also revealed that he had been in talks about working with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Will Smith wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood film.

Will Smith says he wants Shah Rukh Khan to cast him in Bollywood film Whether it’s Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai or Priyanka Chopra, several Bollywood actors have been part of Hollywood films, but Bollywood has rarely seen Hollywood stars acting here. Will Smith recently expressed his wish to work in Bollywood. He said, “I was talking to Salman. We had things we were talking about. I was trying to get into something with Big B, you know. He told me I could be Big W, so we were cool – we were sharing the title. There were a couple of things over the years… nothing panned out.”

He further expressed his wish for Shah Rukh Khan to cast him in a Bollywood film and remarked humorously, “I want Shah Rukh to put me in something, Shah Rukh what’s up.”

Will Smith and Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming work Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. The first look of the film showed Shah Rukh in an action-packed avatar killing a goon. It hinted at a new Shah Rukh Khan experience, blending action, intensity and psychological thrills in ways fans have not seen before. The film is expected to release in theatres this year.

Will Smith, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming television series Pole to Pole. The synopsis of the show reads, “Inspired by his late mentor to explore life’s big questions, Will Smith throws himself into incredible challenges for 100 days: skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, climbing mountains, and diving under the ice of the North Pole. He will venture from pole to pole in the company of scientists, explorers and local experts.” The series is scheduled to premiere on January 13 on National Geographic.