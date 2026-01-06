Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
Fans react as Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma sit together, chat at Mumbai event: 'The multiverse of madness we deserve'

Ananya Das
Jan 06, 2026 10:28 pm IST

In a video, Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma sat next to each other as they spoke. For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black shirt, a matching blazer and pants.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Rohit Sharma recently met at the United in Triumph event in Mumbai and shared a heartfelt conversation. Now, several videos and pictures of the duo from the event held on Monday have emerged.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma were busy talking at the event.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma share a conversation at Mumbai event

In a video, Shah Rukh and Rohit were seen sitting next to each other at the event as they spoke. The actor seemingly asked Rohit about something, who explained it to him. Shah Rukh was also seen nodding his head as Rohit spoke. The video ended with the actor clapping his hands. For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black shirt under a matching blazer and pants. He also wore a beanie.

Internet loves their videos

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "The superstars of their field--one is in cricket, and the other is in cinema." "King of Bollywood x King of Cricket," read a tweet. "Seeing Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan chatting together felt like a truly iconic moment," an X user said.

"We finally got Rohit Sharma × Shah Rukh Khan together in a frame," tweeted another fan. A social media user said, "My screen just shattered from the sheer greatness! The Badshah of Bollywood and the Hitman of Cricket just casually chilling together!" Another tweet read, "This is the multiverse of madness we deserve. Just imagine the conversation—pure greatness recognising greatness."

When Shah Rukh praised Rohit

Shah Rukh has earlier expressed his admiration for Rohit. In 2023, when a fan asked Shah Rukh to say something about Rohit, he had tweeted, "Rohit is all grace and brilliant. Have shared some really sweet personal moments with him."

Shah Rukh's upcoming film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans react as Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma sit together, chat at Mumbai event: 'The multiverse of madness we deserve'
