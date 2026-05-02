At 83, Amitabh Bachchan says as long as there is life there is a learning: ‘No day can ever be the same’

Amitabh Bachchan is considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Known for his prolific career over six decades, the actor has acted in several languages and won multiple awards for his performances over the years. He is often known for his prolific body of work, and how he has managed to stay at the top of his game, no matter the size of the role or the format of the project. Be it a film or as a host of a television show, he has earned praise for his commitment and dedication towards his work. Amitabh Bachchan on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

What Amitabh said Amitabh often takes to his blog to share his personal opinions on variety of things. In his latest blog post on Tumblr, the veteran actor talked about growth and how he considers ‘learning’ to be an integral part of life. He wrote, as long as there is life there is a learning … learning of matters and obstacles and achievements , the lot. It needs recognition. It needs desire … It requires belief … And eventually - the deed … How many of us can relate to this , is also a learning … So ... I learn each day … for no day can ever be the same … The sooner we can ‘learn’ to contend with it the better."

In a post that was shared last month, Amitabh had said that whenever he does not work for a day, the daily routine gets disrupted and it ends up making him anxious. He said, “A day that spelt ‘lazy’ … no reason whatsoever ... just it seems disturbing to not be working each day ... and when you do not work each day according to a schedule … the entire process of habit forming that pre seeded ... the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison.”

He continued, “You wonder, why the day is not behaving the way you normally wish it to be. So if there is some understanding of this element within us, then 'may there be peace and calm around us’ but for some it never happens and that is an added anxiety. Living in anxiety, they say, is harmful for the mind and body and leading an anxious day, on the weakness of this phenomena is unrequired.”