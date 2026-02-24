Amitabh Bachchan begins Kalki 2898 AD sequel's shoot, hugs Kamal Haasan as they reunite on set. See BTS pics
Amitabh Bachchan revealed he skipped his weekly fan meet this Sunday due to shooting for Kalki 2898 AD's sequel in Hyderabad.
The superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, meets his fans outside his house every Sunday and even treats them to some goodies. However, this Sunday, the actor skipped the meet-and-greet as he was busy working. In his new blog, he revealed that he was shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad and shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.
Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pictures from Kalki 2898 AD sequel set
On Tuesday, Big B posted pictures from outside his house, showing a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him despite him informing them in advance that he would not be able to meet them. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come, since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm .. ... even this cute little fellow (dog).”
He further apologised to his fans and revealed that he was shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The actor shared pictures of his transformation into Ashwatthama and also posted a photograph of himself hugging Kamal Haasan on set. He expressed his joy at working with Kamal again.
He wrote, “but apologies .. work first .. rest later .. ... and meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday ..My love.”
In Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Ashwatthama and impressed both critics and audiences with his performance, with many believing he outshone Prabhas. While Kamal Haasan was also part of the first film, the two did not share any scenes together. Kamal and Big B are reuniting after 3 decades for Kalki 2898 AD sequel.
About the Sequel
Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel will reportedly not feature Deepika Padukone, who played a pivotal role in the first film. Apart from her, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will reprise their roles. The filmmaker has revealed that the second instalment will feature more of Prabhas and focus on the characters of Karna and Ashwatthama.
While Kamal Haasan had a brief role in the first part, he had earlier shared at a press meet that the sequel would delve deeper into his character, raising anticipation among fans. The first instalment emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹1,042 crore worldwide at the box office. Expectations are now sky-high for the sequel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.