Amitabh Bachchan begins Kalki 2898 AD sequel's shoot, hugs Kamal Haasan as they reunite on set. See BTS pics

The superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, meets his fans outside his house every Sunday and even treats them to some goodies. However, this Sunday, the actor skipped the meet-and-greet as he was busy working. In his new blog, he revealed that he was shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad and shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reunite on Kalki 2898 AD sequel's set.

Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pictures from Kalki 2898 AD sequel set On Tuesday, Big B posted pictures from outside his house, showing a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him despite him informing them in advance that he would not be able to meet them. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come, since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm .. ... even this cute little fellow (dog).”

He further apologised to his fans and revealed that he was shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The actor shared pictures of his transformation into Ashwatthama and also posted a photograph of himself hugging Kamal Haasan on set. He expressed his joy at working with Kamal again.

He wrote, “but apologies .. work first .. rest later .. ... and meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday ..My love.”

In Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Ashwatthama and impressed both critics and audiences with his performance, with many believing he outshone Prabhas. While Kamal Haasan was also part of the first film, the two did not share any scenes together. Kamal and Big B are reuniting after 3 decades for Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

About the Sequel Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel will reportedly not feature Deepika Padukone, who played a pivotal role in the first film. Apart from her, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will reprise their roles. The filmmaker has revealed that the second instalment will feature more of Prabhas and focus on the characters of Karna and Ashwatthama.

While Kamal Haasan had a brief role in the first part, he had earlier shared at a press meet that the sequel would delve deeper into his character, raising anticipation among fans. The first instalment emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹1,042 crore worldwide at the box office. Expectations are now sky-high for the sequel.