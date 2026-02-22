Amitabh Bachchan ‘regrettably’ takes a break from meeting fans outside Jalsa for this reason

In his new post on Tumblr, Amitabh wrote, “The work continues with some vigour ..but .. a but appears .. and the day ends for me .. to take in the break of a Sunday .. Sunday here .. but none at the Jalsa Gate, regrettably .... so save the energy of travel and shall meet up soon ..till then .. thoughts and thinking and even more in the silence of thought...”

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often shares pictures of his Sunday meet with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on his personal blog. He has been keeping the tradition alive for many years now, as he sees this opportunity to express his gratitude to fans for their love and support. However, this Sunday (February 22) was an exception. Amitabh took to his blog to reveal why. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares Kaun Banega Crorepati team took him for a dineout, but his heart mourns: ‘The show must go on’ )

Big B meets fan Recently, Big B’s neighbour, Nirmit Jesrani, requested an opportunity to meet him in person, and the superstar fulfilled his wish by inviting him to his house. Nirmit took to Instagram and shared a video revealing how he finally met Amitabh Bachchan. He said he would never forget 8 February, as that was the day he met Big B. He revealed that the superstar not only gave him an autograph, which he plans to place on his wall, but also a T-shirt with his photo printed on it. He said, “I am so happy, meri khushi ka toh thikana hi nahi hai (My happiness knows no bounds). I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm. My appointment was fixed with sir.”

“I got a message from Big B’s team that sir would meet us at 5. We waited for sir; he came, and we saw Sunday Darshan live, with our own eyes, and that too from his house. When he came, we touched his feet, but he stopped us from doing that. He very sweetly posed for a group photo, and then I requested him for a solo picture, and he agreed. He even let us click the picture on our own phone. He’s so humble and down to earth, I just can’t explain. For the first time, I got the opportunity to go to his house. I still can’t believe I went to Amitabh sir’s house and met him in person. It’s a big deal. Thank you so much, sir, for giving me the opportunity to meet you. Dreams do come true,” he added.

Big B will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film will also star Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. While Deepika Padukone was part of the first instalment, the actor is no longer part of the sequel.