Amitabh Bachchan shares Kaun Banega Crorepati team took him for a dineout, but his heart mourns: ‘The show must go on’

Amitabh Bachchan frequently updates his Tumblr blog to share his daily commitments, musings, and more. The veteran actor had paid a heartfelt tribute to the death of his Sholay co-star Dharmendra a few days ago. On Saturday, the actor shared that he has been emotional over the ‘images and feelings’ in the course of the last few days. On November 27, it was the birth anniversary of his father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. (Also read: 'Left behind silence with an unbearable sound': Amitabh Bachchan pens moving tribute to friend and colleague Dharmendra) Amitabh Bachchan is seen hosting the 17th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

What Amitabh shared

Amitabh began in his blog, “Images and feelings of the past days still linger and the mind and body is unresponsive to the routine of work .. But they keep saying that 'the show must go on' .. whoever said this may have meant good and with some positivity, but they that suffer, bear the brunt of the sadness that still remains to be filtered ..”

He went on to add, “The crew of KBC took me out after the days' work to dine with them .. a fine South Indian place .. delicious food and company .. but the heart mourns .. more so because none of them knew that it was Babuji's birth Anniversary .. to each his own ..”

More details

Amitabh had earlier opened up about his parents and their marriage during an episode on KBC 13. He had said, “My mother was from a Sikh family, and my father was from a Kayastha family in Uttar Pradesh. Their families opposed for a while, but they agreed, and all the bonds were restored. I’m talking about the year 1942. My father deliberately gave us the name Bachchan, because the surname (Srivastava) indicates caste.”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.