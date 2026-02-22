Is Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth's reunion promo AI-generated? Grok 'indictment' has fans up in arms
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's reunion promo has some fans wondering if parts of it were AI-generated and not shot on actual location with real actors.
Four decades after they last shared the screen together, cine legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite in Nelson’s upcoming film. The announcement promo of the KH x RK reunion was shared by the two superstars and the production house, Red Giant Movies, on Saturday. And even as fans rejoiced at seeing the two biggest names in Tamil cinema back together, many wondered whether artificial intelligence (AI) was used in the promo. And a response from X AI Grok seems to confirm it.
The Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth promo
The film's promo features Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth getting ready, even as director Nelson tries to decide whom to favour. The two stars then emerge from their dressing rooms and face off, before walking across a garage to a waiting car, where Nelson and composer Anirudh are waiting for them. Their walk through the garage, filmed in typical mass-action style by DOP Rajiv Menon, features scantily clad models posing as car washers and gazing at the two stars.
Is the promo AI-generated?
After the promo was launched, an X user took screengrabs of the models shown in the promo and posted it on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “AI GENERATED,” was the assertion. In response, a user asked Twitter’s resident AI Chatbot Grok if the footage was indeed AI. Grok responded, “Yes, this collage of women in garage scenes looks AI-generated. The hyper-realistic details, consistent lighting, and polished cinematic style across all panels are classic signs of modern AI image tools like Midjourney or Flux. The original post nailed it!”
While Grok’s deductions are not always 100% accurate and must be taken with a grain of salt, many other social media users deduced the same using similar logic. They emphasised that the two stars are never in the same frame as the women in the promo, suggesting they were added later. Some argued that this could just be due to the logistics of the shoot with the two actors and the models shooting their portions separately. Still, a large section of social media is convinced that the girls in the promo are AI-generated. The film’s makers have not yet commented on the matter.
Kamal and Rajini’s reunion
The film, directed by Nelson, will mark the two stars' first collaboration in 40 years. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth worked together in over a dozen films in Tamil and Hindi in the 70s, but have not appeared together since 1985. The two had starred in several films, starting with Apoorva Raagangal and then in films like Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, and Ninaithale Inikkum. The last time they were seen together was in the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.