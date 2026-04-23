At 83, Amitabh Bachchan says work on the body is ‘prime at this age’, and he considers it to be the essence of life

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his prolific work ethic. The veteran actor is considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Known for his wide range of roles in a career spanning over six decades, the actor has acted in several languages and won multiple awards for his performances over the years. Amitabh, who often takes to his blog to share his personal opinions on a variety of things, has shared that he considers work as the ‘essence’ of life. Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. (PTI)

What Amitabh said He wrote, “I was able to observe from a dear working colleague, that the early morning hours are the best time for creative thinking. Great. Works for creative individuals ! What of those non-creative ones like me , moi , मैं, मला , mich ( errmm a bit of the French, Marathi, German )?”

He continued, “Work be the essence of life .. have work will travel .. not to some adventurous destination .. travel forward in life .. so work .. work to get a living - work on your body - whatever, but work ..Work on the body is prime at this age .. so I was thinking what an incredible manufacturer, was, of the making of the human body .. it is impossible to even begin imagining .. I thought .. of a few on this .. but shall put them up another day ..”

In a previous post in February, the veteran actor had shared that he will work till he can. “Work efforts slowly fructifying and hope that one can be occupied in the time of work .. it is essential .. absence of work has detrimental feelings , and so work work work .. till you can,” he said.

Amitabh on hosting KBC 17 Amitabh last hosted the 17th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2025. As he bid farewell to the season, he shared an emotional, heartfelt message with viewers. He said, “Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. I am about to begin the last day of this game, going through these emotions. I’ve spent one-third of my life…more than one-third of my life, with all of you, and it has been a great privilege.”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. He is currently shooting for the sequel to the film.