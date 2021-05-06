IND USA
Dalip Tahil recently introduced his son Dhruv on his Instagram page.
Actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv arrested in drugs case

Actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv has been arrested in drugs case by the Mumbai Police. Dalip had earlier said that Kangana Ranaut should get a drug test done for her comments against Bollywood's drug problem.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 09:50 AM IST

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday arrested Dhruv Tahil, son of Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil, for allegedly procuring drugs, an official said.

Dhruv Tahil was arrested by the Bandra unit of the ANC after his WhatsApp chats with a drug peddler surfaced during an investigation, the police official said. The ANC had earlier arrested alleged drug peddler Muzammil Abdul Rahman Shaikh with 35 grams of Mephedrone and booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During probe, it came to light that Dhurv was in touch with Shaikh since 2019. WhatsApp chats allegedly revealed that Dhruv had contacted him for obtaining drugs, the official said. He was also allegedly found to have transferred money to Shaikh's bank account at least six times. An ANC team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade was conducting further probe, the official added.

Dalip had recently introduced his son on Instagram with a post. Sharing a picture of him, he had written, "My son Dhruv aspiring Actor." The post got good wishes from his colleagues such as Nafisa Ali, who had called him 'handsome'.

Last year, Dalip had reacted to mounting criticism against Bollywood's drug problem and also Kangana Ranaut's comments on the same. Reacting to the furore caused after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, he had told Hindustan Times, “It’s a malaise that has engulfed our lives. So you can’t just point fingers at Bollywood. What started to get justice for the tragic death of an actor is turning into a circus."

Also read: Kashmera Shah shares pic as answer to haters, Ankita Lokhande wishes for body like hers

"Before she (Kangana) passes personal judgement on her colleagues, she should also get tested herself. There’s much more happening in big businesses, media, where people are being manipulated, exploited and even dispensed off. Let’s talk about that as well?,” he had said.

dalip tahil bollywood drugs probe kangana ranaut + 1 more

