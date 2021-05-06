Kashmera Shah shares pic as answer to haters, Ankita Lokhande wishes for body like hers

Actor Kashmera Shah gave it back to her 'critics' with her latest Instagram post. Posing in lingerie, Kashmera challenged her 'haters' to troll her as much as they wanted.

Kashmera is seen posing on a bed in red lingerie and a blue satin shirt. Sharing the post, she wrote, "I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all you also need something to do with your life my dear haters."

The actor got support from her fans and followers in the comments section. Actor Ankita Lokhande wrote, "So so so motivating Kashmera wish to have a body like u." A fan wrote, "Wow gorgeous all haters are jealous because they don't have a body like you." Another wrote, "Only donkeys can hate someone inspiring like you. Warna we love you."

Kashmera had shared another picture in a bodysuit last month with a similar message about positivity. "I have learnt to turn other people’s jealousy into positive manifestation. I no longer do anything that is Normal ( I actually never did it but there was a small phase when I became ordinary and honest). Now honesty will continue but no blind following," she had written.

Kashmera is the wife of actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek. She had appeared on the hit reality show Bigg Boss in its first season and also on Nach Baliye season 1.

Not just Kashmera, Krushna also shares pictures and videos of her online. He once compared her to 'biryani' in a post. The comment even got them in trouble online with many accusing him of objectifying women. Speaking about it, Kashmera had said in an interview, “Krushna is my husband and he can call me whatever he wants. He wasn’t objectifying women. He can call me Dal Makhani, nonsense, Nimbu Paani, whatever he wants as he is my husband, who are you to stop him? Aaye bade defend karne waale! These are the people who are bringing me down and then defending me. One moment they will praise someone, and the next moment they will bring that person down. They don’t have a real side. They have no backbone and no stand.”

