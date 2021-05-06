Lucky Ali responds to death hoax: 'Resting in peace at home haha'

Popular singer Lucky Ali has said that he is healthy and alive. The response comes after rumours of his Covid-19 diagnosis and death had surfaced online earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Lucky shared a witty clarification for his fans and followers. "Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I'm alive and well and resting in peace at home haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May god protect us all during this devastating time," he said.

Lucky Ali's message.





Earlier, former actor and politician Nafisa Ali had also refuted rumours about Lucky's health. She also said that the singer not been diagnosed with Covid-19. Nafisa tweeted late Tuesday night, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health."

Nafisa told a leading daily that Lucky is at his Bengaluru home. "I chatted with Lucky Ali two-three times today. He is fine. He does not have Covid-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine,” she said.

Lucky's fans flooded Twitter with condolence messages after rumours of his death started surfacing on social media on Tuesday evening.

Lucky has delivered hits such as O Sanam, Tere Mere Sath and Kya Aisa Hi Hota Hai Pyaar. He has also sung Bollywood chartbusters such as Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Safarnama from Tamasha.

Last year, a video of him singing his all time hit O Sanam in an informal setup, had gone viral.

