Kashmera Shah defends Krushna Abhishek’s ‘biryani’ comment: ‘He wasn’t objectifying women’

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:46 IST

Actor Kashmera Shah defended her husband, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, after he called her ‘biryani’. She insisted that he ‘wasn’t objectifying women’ and said that he is free to call her whatever he wants.

Last week, Krushna had shared a gorgeous picture of Kashmera in a black low-cut monokini and quipped that he has no interest in ‘dal makhani’ outside as he has ‘biryani’ at home. His comments did not go down too well with a section of Instagram users, who criticised him for comparing women to food.

Talking to The Times of India, Kashmera said, “Krushna is my husband and he can call me whatever he wants. He wasn’t objectifying women. He can call me Dal Makhani, nonsense, Nimbu Paani, whatever he wants as he is my husband, who are you to stop him? Aaye bade defend karne waale! These are the people who are bringing me down and then defending me. One moment they will praise someone, and the next moment they will bring that person down. They don’t have a real side. They have no backbone and no stand.”

Kashmera then went on to slam people who hide behind the anonymity of social media and troll others. She said that while she is unfazed by such criticism, it must be having an impact on school and college kids. She advocated the banning of fake profiles on Instagram.

Last week, Krushna had lauded Kashmera for her weight loss and said that she was back to being ‘hot’. “When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self @kashmera1 #wife #hotness #kashisback,” he had written.

Kashmera had put on weight when she was trying to conceive and after welcoming twin boys through surrogacy, fitness took a backseat. She focussed her efforts on losing the extra weight in January this year and achieved her goal through a strict diet and exercise.

