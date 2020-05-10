Kashmera Shah says Krushna Abhishek is okay with her bold photoshoots: ‘One of the reasons he fell for me was my sexiness’

Updated: May 10, 2020 13:20 IST

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have been digging into their archives and sharing nostalgic pictures. Kashmera Shah is no different and has been sharing pictures from her earlier bold photoshoots to ‘heat up the lockdown’.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kashmera said that her husband Krushna Abhishek has no objection to her sultry snaps. “One of the reasons Krushna fell for me was my sexiness and for any relationship to be alive, I believe physical attraction is a must. I fell for his wit and humour. Krushna never has a problem with me posting sexy pictures on social media or doing bold photo shoots,” she said.

Kashmera opened up about doing bold photoshoots back in the day and said that she never posed nude. “During such bold shoots, I was always surrounded by women designers and photographers. I never did a nude shoot, I always kept myself limited to bikini shoots. This, however, does not mean that I look down on individuals, who pose nude for shoots,” she said. She also said that there are a lot of morphed pictures of her doing the rounds online.

Krushna and Kashmera fell in love while shooting for their film Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya (2007). After being in a steady relationship for a few years, they secretly got married in a church in Las Vegas in 2013.

In 2017, Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin boys through surrogacy. Talking about the new additions to the family, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview in 2018, “We don’t really spoil the kids but they’re very young right now so we can’t really put rules on them, as they’ll not understand. But, we both are strict parents. And yes, Krushna has completely changed and I knew he would. He was always like a kid. Now, he has become even more like a kid. So, I literally have three kids on my hands and all three boys and all three Geminians. I’m in major trouble right now (laughs).”

