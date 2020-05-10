e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Kashmera Shah says Krushna Abhishek is okay with her bold photoshoots: ‘One of the reasons he fell for me was my sexiness’

Kashmera Shah says Krushna Abhishek is okay with her bold photoshoots: ‘One of the reasons he fell for me was my sexiness’

Kashmera Shah, who has done bold photoshoots in the past, said that her husband Krushna Abhishek has no issues at all with them.

tv Updated: May 10, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Krushna Abhishek has no objection to Kashmera Shah’s bold photoshoots.
Krushna Abhishek has no objection to Kashmera Shah’s bold photoshoots.
         

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have been digging into their archives and sharing nostalgic pictures. Kashmera Shah is no different and has been sharing pictures from her earlier bold photoshoots to ‘heat up the lockdown’.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kashmera said that her husband Krushna Abhishek has no objection to her sultry snaps. “One of the reasons Krushna fell for me was my sexiness and for any relationship to be alive, I believe physical attraction is a must. I fell for his wit and humour. Krushna never has a problem with me posting sexy pictures on social media or doing bold photo shoots,” she said.

Kashmera opened up about doing bold photoshoots back in the day and said that she never posed nude. “During such bold shoots, I was always surrounded by women designers and photographers. I never did a nude shoot, I always kept myself limited to bikini shoots. This, however, does not mean that I look down on individuals, who pose nude for shoots,” she said. She also said that there are a lot of morphed pictures of her doing the rounds online.

 

Also read | Mother’s Day: Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to ‘world’s most beautiful mother’, says ‘each day is hers’

Krushna and Kashmera fell in love while shooting for their film Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya (2007). After being in a steady relationship for a few years, they secretly got married in a church in Las Vegas in 2013.

In 2017, Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin boys through surrogacy. Talking about the new additions to the family, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview in 2018, “We don’t really spoil the kids but they’re very young right now so we can’t really put rules on them, as they’ll not understand. But, we both are strict parents. And yes, Krushna has completely changed and I knew he would. He was always like a kid. Now, he has become even more like a kid. So, I literally have three kids on my hands and all three boys and all three Geminians. I’m in major trouble right now (laughs).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In