Mumbai, Actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva says he does not view negative roles as mere antagonists but as individuals with distinct personalities and motivations.

Actors should not blame industry for typecasting, it’s their limitation: Saurabh Sachdeva

Sachdeva, known for playing intense and morally complex characters in films such as "Animal", "Vadh", "Jaane Jaan" and "Dhadak 2", believes audiences may see his characters as negative but he approaches each of them differently, looking for nuances in human behaviour.

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"People can typecast you, but it is the shape that I have to give to the characters. If you see all my negative characters, you might say, 'Oh, it's a negative character', but they are different human beings, different personalities," Sachdeva told PTI in an interview.

"There's so much to explore in human behaviour. That's what we don't see. If we see that, then there is so much work to do for me," he added.

Sachdeva, who currently stars in a key role in Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana", said actors should not blame the industry for typecasting as he believes it is up to them to decide whether they allow themselves to be confined to a particular image.

"If I say I've been typecast, then it's my limitation, then I'm putting myself in a box and people will see from that box. Like, you see a negative character, I see different human beings, which have their own problems, struggles and barriers, which I've to cross.

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{{^usCountry}} "And those barriers should be so strong that it enhances the protagonist. Like, in 'Vadh', if the antagonist is not so strong, then the protagonist won't be able to do anything. So, I have to take it to that level." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "And those barriers should be so strong that it enhances the protagonist. Like, in 'Vadh', if the antagonist is not so strong, then the protagonist won't be able to do anything. So, I have to take it to that level." {{/usCountry}}

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Before foraying into acting, Sachdeva worked behind the camera as an acting coach and he attributed his delayed start as an actor to personal self-doubt.

He has trained an array of actors including John Abraham, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Harshvardhan Rane, and Raghav Juyal, among others.

"It was my own incompetence and I was operating from, 'I'm not enough, I'm small', I was operating from this thought process. Some of my coaches helped me to rectify that and compete with that and move on. So, ever since it was rectified, I've been moving forward and forward," he said.

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Sachdeva made his acting debut in 2017 with the film "Maroon" but gained recognition for his role as Suleiman Isa in the Netflix series, "Sacred Games" .

He subsequently appeared in various films including "Manmarziyaan", "Laal Kaptaan", "Vadh", "Animal", "Haddi", "Kaala", "Jaane Jaan", "Pushpa 2: The Rule", "Satluj" and others.

"I was surprised when 'Sacred Game' came out and that my character became big, despite the screen time being very less. I was really surprised by the love of people," he said.

"When they say that, it's something new, like you were saying, 'Satluj' and 'Animal' are completely different. So, when people say that to me, it feels like praise, like a job done well. I feel happy," he added.

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Sachdeva said working with filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap and Nitesh Tiwari has taught him to adapt to different creative temperaments and working styles.

"Anurag has taught me how to work in urgency and pressure, like he is always working, he doesn't let the actors sit, and if you're like, 'I am nervous', he says, 'No, let's create something'," he said.

"Working with Nitesh sir was very relaxing, he is very calm and soft-spoken; he doesn't get agitated or upset. I haven't seen him screaming at anyone. He just says, 'You can do this, you can do that'. So, his calmness is very contagious," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.