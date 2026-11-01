Mumbai, Actor Saurabh Sachdeva says he is not bothered by the online chatter and public scrutiny surrounding the much-anticipated film, "Ramayana", as the makers made it with a lot of care and authenticity. Actor Saurabh Sachdeva unfazed by criticism surrounding ‘Ramayana’, says film made in the right way

The film, billed as an ambitious global-scale adaptation of the Indian epic, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of "Dangal" fame.

After the release of the trailer, the film has received criticism over the visual effects and casting choices, including Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram.

Sachdeva, known for featuring in films such as "Animal", "Eko" and "Pushpa 2: The Rule", among others, said the team knew religious subjects could evoke stronger reactions from people.

"It doesn't affect me. Now, people have a forum or place to talk about, they can say anything. If you are not getting the story and emotion right, then you can talk about not liking the film.

"Here definitely our belief is also connected, religious belief, religious sentiment is there, that is what is a little fragile. Hence, many times people will get up strongly and talk," Sachdeva told PTI in an interview.

The actor said he "isn't scared". "I think the film is well-made, nothing has been added just to add, or we've not done anything just for the sake of it. Whatever I've seen, while dubbing for the film, I feel it is done in a beautiful and right way," he said.

Sachdeva essays the role of the complex character Maricha in the mythological epic.

"I don't know how much of a villain Maricha is. He is on the villain side, but he is always in a dilemma about where to stand," he said.

The actor lauded the film's director Tiwari, whom he described as a "calm and soft-spoken man".

"He doesn't get agitated or upset. I haven't seen him screaming at anyone, he is a very relaxed person. He often says, 'You can do this, you can do that'."

So, his calmness is very contagious, if the director is relaxed, then I'm also relaxed, and I don't have to be worried about it. I don't have to do anything."

When asked about his expectations from part one of "Ramyana" on his career, Sachdeva said he hopes the film brings him more work.

"I hope I'll get a few more years , more films, and that people will come to me. I think I will be known to Hollywood people also," he said.

"I feel that it will be a big hit, people will get to know more about me, more masses, and I'll get more films to do, and I'll entertain more fans," he added.

Actors Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutt, and Ravie Dubey round out the cast of the film.

The first instalment of "Ramayana" is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with his company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

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