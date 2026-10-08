After Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher loses another friend, Nana Patekar, to cardiac arrest; tears up in video message: 'It's not fair'

Tributes have been pouring in from across the film industry and political circles after veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also expressed his grief over Nana's demise and teared up as he recalled fond memories he shared with him over the years.

Anupam Kher breaks down into tears recalling memories with Nana Patekar

Anupam Kher lost two of his friends Nana Patekar and Satish Kaushik to cardiac arrest.

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Anupam took to Instagram and shared an emotional video recalling his memories with Nana. He revealed that he is currently in Washington, DC, and learnt about the tragic news right after he finished his play, Jaane Pehchane Anjaane. The actor added that there could not have been a sadder piece of news, especially when he is 1,000 km away from India. He said that while he was being appreciated after his show ended, he was hit by the sad news of Nana's death as soon as he entered the backstage area.

Anupam further recalled that whenever he met Nana, he would pretend to be angry with him, and to make him happy, Anupam would sing a song for him. He added, "it's terrible, it's not fair. Some people, we think will never go, and Nana was one of them. He was larger than life. He had the largest heart in the world. Nana's anger was all kindness. It's not right, he should have not gone."

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Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding Nana Patekar's death? Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. Efforts to revive him at Manipal Hospital were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead after approximately 45 minutes of resuscitation attempts. How did Anupam Kher express his grief over Nana Patekar's passing? Anupam Kher shared an emotional video on Instagram, recalling their memories together and expressing his disbelief and sadness over Nana's untimely death, stating, 'He shouldn't have left like this, this is wrong.' What impact did Nana Patekar have on Indian cinema? Nana Patekar was recognized for his intense performances and versatility in both serious and comic roles, earning numerous accolades including National Film Awards and a Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian cinema over a career spanning nearly five decades.

{{^usCountry}} The actor added that he had worked in several films with Nana and had spent a lot of time with him. He recalled recently passing by Nana's house and promising him that he would visit the next time he was in town. He broke down in tears as he said, "He shouldn't have left like this, this is wrong. This shouldn't have happened. With some people this thing should never happen. There was a sense of belonging in his scolding. He would sometimes even scold without any reason." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added that he had worked in several films with Nana and had spent a lot of time with him. He recalled recently passing by Nana's house and promising him that he would visit the next time he was in town. He broke down in tears as he said, "He shouldn't have left like this, this is wrong. This shouldn't have happened. With some people this thing should never happen. There was a sense of belonging in his scolding. He would sometimes even scold without any reason." {{/usCountry}}

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Calling him one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, Anupam further recalled how Nana would call him out of the blue to praise his work. He admitted that he did not know how to react to Nana's death. He added, "I so sad. I just met him a couple of months back. It's shocking, unreal and real at the same time. He was just 75 and a healthy, strong 75-year-old man. I'll miss you. I'll miss you more than words could ever say. It's tough, and I am sorry to his family and loved ones. We have lost one of the finest actors and human beings in India."

He further wrote in the caption that Nana would have hated the idea of tributes. The emotional note penned by the actor read, "NANA PATEKAR THE GREATEST? A couple of hours ago, I received the heartbreaking news that my friend Nana Patekar, one of the finest actors and human beings in Indian cinema, is no more. I had just finished our performance and taken the curtain call. As I walked into the wings, my director Gajendra told me, "Nana is no more." After that, I had to meet people, pose for photographs, smile, sit down for a meal... while trying to absorb what I had just heard. It was terribly difficult."

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Anupam added, "But somewhere, I felt that Nana would have wanted me to finish my work. Fulfil my responsibility to the people who had come to see us. And then, perhaps, remember him. Actually, knowing him, I can almost hear him dismissing the very idea of a tribute: 'अरे, तो क्या हो गया? मर गया तो कौन-सी बड़ी बात है? सभी मरते हैं! (Oh, so what? What’s the big deal if someone dies? Everyone dies!)'

That was Nana. Direct, unpretentious, with his own way of saying even the most difficult things. I will miss you, my friend. Your warmth. Your hugs. Your extraordinary performances. And whenever I miss seeing you, I will watch your films. Though today, I wish I could simply hug you one more time. My love and deepest condolences to your family and to everyone who loved you. Goodbye, my friend, lots of love."

Before Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher lost another close friend, Satish Kaushik

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Before Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher had also lost another close friend, Satish Kaushik. The late actor-director died on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack in Gurugram. Satish had been in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness and was being taken to hospital when his condition deteriorated.

About Nana Patekar's death

Nana Patekar died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on October 8. The actor was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him with cardiac massage for 45 minutes, but could not save him. He was 75. The actor is survived by his wife, Neelkanti Patekar, and son, Malhar Patekar.