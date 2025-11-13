After Sunny Deol, Karan Johar slams paparazzi for ‘circus’ around Dharmendra amid health concerns: ‘It’s disrespect’

After Sunny Deol’s angry outburst at the paparazzi, filmmaker Karan Johar has now stepped in to call out the intrusion into the Deol family’s private moments. Karan said it was heartbreaking to watch a “media circus” unfold around a living legend Dharmendra, who is currently battling a health crisis. Karan Johar has urged photographers to leave Dharmendra and his family alone.

The filmmaker went on to urge photographers to leave the family alone.

Karan Johar calls out paparazzi

On Thursday, Karan took to his Instagram Stories to write a note, calling out the invasion of privacy faced by the Deol family. He wrote that the family is already dealing with immense emotional turmoil and urged everyone to show compassion during such a sensitive time.

“When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race,” Karan wrote in his note.

He added, “PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much.... Its heartbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed so massively to our cinema... this is not coverage it's DISRESPECT.”

Karan's note

Karan’s note came just a few hours after Dharmendra’s son, actor Sunny Deol, lost his cool at photographers stationed outside his home.

“Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain... Ch******n ki taranh video liye jaa rahe ho.. Sharam nahi aati (You guys should be ashamed of yourself. You guys also have parents, have kids… Still are making videos like idiots… You should be ashamed of yourself),” Sunny said to the paparazzi with folded hands.

More about Dharmendra’s health

Dharmendra was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. Following his discharge, Sunny’s team issued a statement, revealing that Dharmendra’s treatment will continue at home and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

“Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,” read the statement from Sunny’s team.

“We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you,” read the statement further.

Dharmendra was last seen in Karan’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which emerged as a box office success. He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis, which is slated to release in December.