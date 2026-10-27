After Yash, Ramayana actor Suhail Nayyar urges audience to support film, says young Indian VFX artists have worked hard

Actor Yash recently urged audiences not to nitpick the visual effects (VFX) in Ramayana and to approach Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film with an open mind. Now, Suhail Nayyar, who plays Sugriva in the film, has also appealed to audiences to support the film. He spoke about the years of work that have gone into the project, particularly by young Indian VFX artists.

‘Don't put pressure, give blessings’

Suhail Nayyar plays Sugriva in Ramayana, Film will release on Nov 5.

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During a conversation, Suhail Nayyar acknowledged that the film would inevitably face scrutiny but said the focus should also be on the hard work happening behind the scenes. He particularly highlighted the young Indian artists who worked on the film's visual effects.

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Suhail compared the situation to the Indian cricket team playing in a World Cup final. He said that instead of putting more pressure on the players, fans support them and offer their blessings. He believes the same approach is needed for Ramayana.

He told India Today, “There are young Indian people handling VFX. They are around 19 to 25 years old, and they work so hard. And this is just one part of the team. If the Indian cricket team is in the World Cup final, you don’t put pressure on the team. You give them your blessings and say, ‘You win, we are with you.’ You don’t put pressure on them. It is wrong.”

‘Intentions are pure’

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{{^usCountry}} Suhail also spoke about the atmosphere on the sets of Ramayana and said the people working on the film had sincere intentions. He said, “The intentions of the people working on this project are really pure, and I am saying this because I am a part of it. I have seen how these people conduct themselves and how they treat the written material. The atmosphere on set, the way people speak respectfully, all of that makes me feel very proud that I am part of this project." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suhail also spoke about the atmosphere on the sets of Ramayana and said the people working on the film had sincere intentions. He said, “The intentions of the people working on this project are really pure, and I am saying this because I am a part of it. I have seen how these people conduct themselves and how they treat the written material. The atmosphere on set, the way people speak respectfully, all of that makes me feel very proud that I am part of this project." {{/usCountry}}

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What did Yash say?

At a recent Ramayana pre-release event in Hyderabad, Yash urged audiences to support the film and refrain from nitpicking over its visual effects. He also said India needed to protect filmmakers such as producer Namit Malhotra, who are working to take Indian cinema to a global platform.

Yash said, “Anybody can dream of making a movie, but only a few people will have that kind of passion, dedication, determination and madness. As an Indian, I am telling you, we need to protect this guy. It's our responsibility because this man was comfortably doing business in LA. Every time I met him, he always spoke about one thing, ‘We all are doing so much and Indians have done so much, but we should do something for our Indian film industry and I want to do it. I am getting Oscars, but I am not happy. I want our country to be placed at that level and that's the day I am going to be happy.’ This is what he told me.”

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is an upcoming two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.