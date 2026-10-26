Ahaan Panday’s action film with Ali Abbas Zafar, Sharvari titled Beparwah; Yash Raj Films shares first poster, announces release date
Yash Raj Films has announced the title and release date of Ahaan Panday and Sharvari's action-romance helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Ahaan Panday’s first film since Saiyaara finally has a title and a release date. The actor, who will return to the screen with Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller, stars alongside Sharvari in the film. On Monday, Yash Raj Films announced the film’s title - Beparawah. The title was unveiled with the film's teaser poster, along with its release date.
Ahaan Panday, Sharavri actioner titled Beparwah
On Monday, Yash Raj Films took to social media to share the teaser poster of Beparwah, featuring Ahaan and Sharvari. The poster shows Ahaan and Sharvari, standing with their heads touching, looking downwards. Even though their faces aren’t visible, the poster shows Ahaan holding a gun while Sharvari holds a guitar. The film’s title - Beparwah - is visible at the bottom, along with its tagline - ‘Fearless in love’.
All about Beparwah
A press note from YRF confirmed that the romantic action-drama is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 March 2027.
Beparwah is Ahaan’s first project since his breakthrough debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which also starred Aneet Padda. The romantic drama minted over ₹570 crore, ending up as the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history.
Ali Abbas Zafar and Sharvari return to YRF
Beparwah also brings Ali Abbas Zafar back to the Yash Raj Films fold. The filmmaker has previously helmed blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai for the banner. The film is also Sharvari’s return to the banner after the failure of the spy thriller Alpha. The Shiv Rawail film also starred Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, and was a part of the YRF Spy Universe. However, it tanked at the box office amid negative reviews. Sharvari did taste some success in 2026, however, with the success of Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. The Partition-based drama, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Diljit Dosanjh, earned close to ₹100 crore worldwide.
Ahaan Panday and Sharvari's other projects
Ahaan has signed two films with YRF, the makers of Saiyaara. Beparwah is the first of those titles. The actor will then reunite with Aneet and Mohit Suri for a yet-untitled romantic drama.
Sharvari, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Sooraj Barjatya's romantic family drama Ye Prem Mol Liya opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film hits the screens on November 27.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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