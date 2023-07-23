Small projects lead outsiders like us to bigger roles: Ayra Bansal

Agra-girl and actor Ayra Bansal is excited to shoot for her second project in her home state. Earlier this year she shot a film in Varanasi. Ayra Bansal

“Once again, I will be shooting in Uttar Pradesh, this time in Noida with co-actor Ali Merchant. All I can disclose about it is that it’s a web-series. In January, we have wrapped shoot for film Majnu Saloon which will stream on a leading platform later this year. I am paired with Panchayat-fame actor Chandan Roy, and it also stars Ritu Shree and Kanchan Awasthi,” tells Bansal.

The actor has featured in films like Fry Day (2018), The Zoya Factor (2019), 36 Farmhouse (2021) and upcoming film Adhaar.

“Those were small roles but a great learning experience. Coming from a small town and big dreams it’s very tough to make a cut in the industry. People call this struggle, but I feel these small projects lead outsiders like us to bigger roles. I take this as a learning phase and a training ground. Thankfully, my sister (Soniya Bansal) joined the industry little before me so that became a guiding factor for me,” she shares.

Bansal adds featuring in music videos helped her to find more work. “I have featured in a single Meri Bitiya with actor Raju Kher sir. Last, I did song Hai Kahaan with Ali and it fetched me another project with him that we will be starting soon in Noida. I am also in talks for projects in Southern film industry.

Born and brought up in the Taj city, Bansal always wanted to become an actor.

“After completing my graduation, I went to Delhi and there I realised that I want to pursue acting. I came to Mumbai in 2018, my elder sister came a bit before me, but as it’s said one must walk his or her own path. Keeping that in mind I did workshops and theatre for some time then these projects happened. Besides, I am doing commercials, modelling, and social media campaigns. Slowly, but I have started getting projects as protagonist or parallel lead,” concludes Bansal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail