Ahaan Panday’s action film with Ali Abbas Zafar, Sharvari titled Beparwah; Yash Raj Films shares first poster, announces release date

Ahaan Panday’s first film since Saiyaara finally has a title and a release date. The actor, who will return to the screen with Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller, stars alongside Sharvari in the film. On Monday, Yash Raj Films announced the film’s title - Beparawah. The title was unveiled with the film's teaser poster, along with its release date.

Ahaan Panday, Sharavri actioner titled Beparwah

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari on the poster of Beparwah.

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On Monday, Yash Raj Films took to social media to share the teaser poster of Beparwah, featuring Ahaan and Sharvari. The poster shows Ahaan and Sharvari, standing with their heads touching, looking downwards. Even though their faces aren’t visible, the poster shows Ahaan holding a gun while Sharvari holds a guitar. The film’s title - Beparwah - is visible at the bottom, along with its tagline - ‘Fearless in love’.

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All about Beparwah

{{^usCountry}} A press note from YRF confirmed that the romantic action-drama is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 March 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A press note from YRF confirmed that the romantic action-drama is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 March 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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Beparwah is Ahaan’s first project since his breakthrough debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which also starred Aneet Padda. The romantic drama minted over ₹570 crore, ending up as the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Sharvari return to YRF

Beparwah also brings Ali Abbas Zafar back to the Yash Raj Films fold. The filmmaker has previously helmed blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai for the banner. The film is also Sharvari’s return to the banner after the failure of the spy thriller Alpha. The Shiv Rawail film also starred Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, and was a part of the YRF Spy Universe. However, it tanked at the box office amid negative reviews. Sharvari did taste some success in 2026, however, with the success of Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. The Partition-based drama, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Diljit Dosanjh, earned close to ₹100 crore worldwide.

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Ahaan Panday and Sharvari's other projects

Ahaan has signed two films with YRF, the makers of Saiyaara. Beparwah is the first of those titles. The actor will then reunite with Aneet and Mohit Suri for a yet-untitled romantic drama.

Sharvari, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Sooraj Barjatya's romantic family drama Ye Prem Mol Liya opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film hits the screens on November 27.