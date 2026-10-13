Ahaan Panday's special birthday wish for Saiyaara leading lady Aneet Padda has fans swooning: ‘You’re a gift to the cosmos’

Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday, who made his debut in 2025 with the blockbuster Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda, shared a heartfelt note for his co-star on Tuesday, along with a series of unseen pictures and videos of her. But it was his choice of words, calling her “a gift to the cosmos”, that caught everyone’s attention. Fans were quick to read between the lines, with many wondering if the two were confirming their rumoured relationship through the post.

Ahaan Panday makes a heartfelt post for Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday’s birthday wish for Aneet Padda has fans swooning: ‘You’re a gift to the cosmos’

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Aneet celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, and Ahaan marked the occasion with a collection of candid moments featuring the actor, some from their time travelling together. Along with the pictures, he wrote a message that was as personal as it was poetic. He captioned the post as, “You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. i hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday.”

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{{^usCountry}} The birthday post also featured the Tamil song Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, the title track of the 2021 film of the same name. Composed by Darbuka Siva, the song is sung by Sid Sriram and Darbuka Siva, with lyrics by Thamarai. Its lyrics include the lines, “You are the beginning. You are the end. You are all three manifestations of time. You are the ocean. You are also the shore.” Fans can't get enough of Ahaan's birthday wish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The birthday post also featured the Tamil song Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, the title track of the 2021 film of the same name. Composed by Darbuka Siva, the song is sung by Sid Sriram and Darbuka Siva, with lyrics by Thamarai. Its lyrics include the lines, “You are the beginning. You are the end. You are all three manifestations of time. You are the ocean. You are also the shore.” Fans can't get enough of Ahaan's birthday wish {{/usCountry}}

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The comments section was soon filled with fans gushing over the post, particularly Ahaan’s words and the music playing in the background. One user wrote, “The songggg and her🌻✨.” Another commented, “Omggggg Ahaan's words for Aneet are literally sooo beautiful💗😭✨.” Someone else simply declared, “OMG hard launch.”

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One fan was especially excited to see the actor express his affection for Aneet, writing, “Just what we all wanted ❤️❤️❤️❤️@ahaanpandayy expressing his love openly for@aneetpadda_ 😍😍 Happy Birthday sweet one ! Stay blessed.” Another user praised the music choice, commenting, “oh song choice goes hard.” One more fan wrote, “omg caption ?!!! FOR HIS STARRY EYED GIRL 🥹🥹🥹.” While the actors have yet to confirm any romantic involvement, their fans clearly aren't ready to stop speculating.

How Saiyaara brought them closer

Ahaan and Aneet's bond has been under the spotlight ever since they made starred together in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara in 2025. The romantic drama became a major box office success, earning over ₹579 crore worldwide on a budget of ₹45 crore. It also emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film featuring a debutant male lead, turning its two young stars into household names.

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In an earlier interview with GQ India, he said, “Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic — it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet”

Aneet has also been seen spending time with Ahaan's family. She attended the baby shower of his sister, Alanna Panday, in Mumbai, where she was seen taking part in a fun game with his cousin, Ananya Panday.

Ahaan and Aneet are set to reunite on screen

Both actors have a busy schedule ahead of them. Ahaan is currently shooting for an action-romance film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari. He is expected to wrap up his portions before moving on to his next project.

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Aneet, meanwhile, recently starred in the web series Hunkkaar: The Roar, which premiered on JioHotstar in September. She is also set to headline Maddock Films' horror-comedy Shakti Shalini.

Ahaan and Aneet are set to reunite with director Mohit Suri for another romantic film backed by Yash Raj Films. The untitled project is expected to begin filming in October or November 2026. The film is being developed as an emotional love story with music at its heart.