Film workers' body slams Tanushree Dutta for her ‘evil dead’ remark on Nana Patekar’s death: ‘Should have kept a check on your tongue’

Tanushree Dutta has come under fire from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) over her reaction to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. The actor posted a video on social media on Thursday in which she appeared to use the phrase “evil dead” while referring to the news. AICWA has now hit back at her choice of words, accusing her of being insensitive at a time when the film industry is paying tribute to the veteran actor.

Tanushree Dutta slammed for her 'evil dead' remark on Nana Patekar's death.

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Nana died in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved and was declared dead at approximately 5:10 am. A medico-legal case has been registered. Goa Police has also registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

AICWA calls Tanushree Dutta’s remarks insensitive

AICWA Founder and President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta issued a strongly worded statement criticising Dutta’s reaction. The association said, "AICWA strongly condemns Tanushree Dutta's ‘Evil Dead’ remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar," and accused her of using the moment for cheap publicity.

Deep Dive Why did Goa Police register an unnatural death case after Nana Patekar died? Police registered the case after Patekar was brought dead to hospital from his residence. The report says this is routine in such circumstances and allows police to rule out foul play; further enquiry was underway. Where was Nana Patekar cremated, and was he given state honours? Patekar was cremated at his Donje farmhouse near Pune on Thursday night. His funeral was held with full state honours, including a guard of honour. How did Nana Patekar contribute to the UP Police cybercrime awareness campaign? Patekar appeared in the UP Police film *Scam Files: Digital Arrest*, which warns people about fraudsters posing as officials and threatening victims over calls. The campaign film was based on a real cyber fraud case.

The association also spoke about Nana's contributions beyond acting, citing his Padma Shri and his work with the Naam Foundation, which supports the families of distressed farmers. It also mentioned his service during the Kargil War while remembering his contribution to the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Offering condolences to his family, AICWA questioned the timing and tone of Dutta’s video. "At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words 'Evil Dead', is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it," the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Offering condolences to his family, AICWA questioned the timing and tone of Dutta’s video. "At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words 'Evil Dead', is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it," the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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‘You should have kept a check on your tongue’

The association argued that making such remarks following a person’s death went against "basic humanity" and called for greater sensitivity during a period of mourning. A part of the caption of the AICWA post read, “To use such words for a person after his death goes against basic humanity. Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone’s passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue."

AICWA also took issue with Dutta mentioning her upcoming professional commitments in the video. "You said that today is your work day, that you are going to Lucknow for a big event, and that your whole day is planned. Do your work; nobody asked you. Whether your event is in Lucknow or London, whether you focus or not, nobody is interested. On a day when the country is mourning the loss of a stalwart, speaking about your own event and your own plans reflects a very small mindset," AICWA said.

What Tanushree Dutta said

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In her Instagram video, Tanushree said she had heard the news about Nana but wanted to focus on an event in Lucknow. She also suggested that media attention could shift towards "evil dead" by the evening. "I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but…" she said before the clip cut off mid-sentence.

The video drew criticism from viewers who questioned the choice of her words and the timing of the post. AICWA subsequently issued its statement, adding to the backlash over her remarks.

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Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s past controversy

Nana and Tanushree have a history that dates back to 2018, when the actor publicly accused the veteran actor of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Her allegations became a major talking point during India’s #MeToo movement and brought renewed attention to concerns about harassment in the film industry.

Tanushree claimed to have filed a complaint against him with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008, but no action was taken. An FIR was registered against Nana, who denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed for lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court officially dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.