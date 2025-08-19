AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman announced, Vikramaditya Motwane not pleased about it: ‘So it begins’

A film created entirely with AI, Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, has been announced for a theatrical release, making Vikramaditya Motwane’s long-expressed concerns about artificial intelligence taking over creativity in cinema seem like a reality. The filmmaker has come forward to call it out. On Tuesday, Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s Historyverse announced its AI-generated, 'Made-In-AI' and ‘Made in India', motion picture.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal announced

The film is set for release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026. According to the makers, the film will draw inspiration from the Ramayana and ancient Puranic texts, using AI to breathe new life into centuries-old stories. They will be using AI to weave together a visual spectacle “designed to be enjoyed as a shared experience in theatres”.

The production is anchored by a team of over 50 engineers who are working closely with cultural scholars and literary experts to script the narrative. The soundtrack will be created by Trilok, the AI-powered band, known for blending spiritual sounds with contemporary rhythms.

Vikramaditya reacts

As soon as the news was announced, Vikramaditya took to Instagram Stories to call it out. He reiterated his fears about AI potentially displacing creative professionals in the entertainment industry.

"And so it begins… Who TF needs writers and directors when its ‘Made in AI’,” he wrote while re-posting the announcement on his handle.

Some time back in an interview with Hindustan Times, Vikramaditya confessed that he looks at AI as a threat. He said, “I see AI as a threat. The threat is not from the creators using it. The threat is from the people with money wanting to use it to save more money for themselves. The threat comes from there. It's about the people in power using it to be able to say, ‘I can use AI and then I will not hire X number of people for my job’, or ‘I can use AI and I can get rid of X number of people’.”

More about the film

Explaining the thought behind putting AI into use for the film, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, shared, “With this film, we have the extraordinary opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for an audience that cherishes both tradition and innovation.”

“Our approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship, ensuring complete transparency about the role of AI in the creative process,” he shared.

To this, Vikram Malhotra, founder & CEO at Abundantia Entertainment, added that they used “cutting-edge tech & tools to tell one of India’s most iconic stories – the story of Lord Hanuman – in a never-before manner.”

“Hanuman Ji is not just a God and a beacon of our culture but he is also a symbol of eternal faith, devotion and strength for hundreds of millions of his worshippers around the world. We take the responsibility of telling this story with immense gratitude and humility,” he added.