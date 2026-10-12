Aishwarya Rai pens sweet note for ‘dearest pa’ Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday, shares his unseen pic with Aaradhya Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. Wishes poured in from across the film industry, with stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha and Chiranjeevi, among others, wishing the veteran actor on social media. Big B's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai, also penned a sweet birthday wish for him, sharing an unseen photograph of him with his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai wishes father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Aishwarya Rai celebrates Amitabh Bachchan's birthday with pic featuring him and Aaradhya Bachchan.

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On Sunday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a photograph of Aaradhya hugging her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, as they posed together. Big B was seen wearing an oversized jacket and a beanie. Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless. always."

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Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebrations

{{^usCountry}} Apart from Aishwarya, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, Kajol and Shatrughan Sinha, among others, extended their heartfelt wishes to Big B on his birthday. Keeping with tradition, Amitabh stepped out of his Jalsa residence to greet fans this year as well. The actor was seen standing in front of a giant garland arranged by his fans to mark the occasion. Dressed in a red kurta and a matching shawl, he waved to the enthusiastic crowd as they cheered for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Aishwarya, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, Kajol and Shatrughan Sinha, among others, extended their heartfelt wishes to Big B on his birthday. Keeping with tradition, Amitabh stepped out of his Jalsa residence to greet fans this year as well. The actor was seen standing in front of a giant garland arranged by his fans to mark the occasion. Dressed in a red kurta and a matching shawl, he waved to the enthusiastic crowd as they cheered for him. {{/usCountry}}

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On Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor's birthday week was celebrated in grand style, with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, also making an appearance. Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan graced the show as guests to celebrate Big B's birthday week. In a heartfelt moment, Amitabh and Abhishek shared a warm hug, giving fans a glimpse of their bond.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming projects

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Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The superstar has often spoken about how his busy schedule leaves him with little time to sleep. Apart from the show, he will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The first instalment featured Deepika Padukone, but the makers have announced that she will not be part of the sequel.

In Kalki 2898 AD, Big B essayed the role of Ashwatthama and won over audiences with his performance. The film collected over ₹1,000 crore worldwide, raising expectations for the sequel, which is currently in production.

Aishwarya, meanwhile, has been away from the big screen for three years. Her last film, Ponniyin Selvan II, was released in 2023. While she is yet to announce her next project, the actor was recently seen at Paris Fashion Week, where her walk and interaction with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley drew attention.