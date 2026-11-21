Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan are all set to share the Koffee couch, and their combination promises plenty of laughs. The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 brings together the Bollywood star and the actor-politician, with a promo showing them trading jokes, sharing old memories and even breaking into a dance. From Ravi Kishan’s viral hook step to Akshay’s cheeky one-liners, the two bring plenty of energy to the show.

Ravi Kishan teaches Akshay Kumar his viral hook step

Akshay Kumar picks Ravi Kishan for Koffee with Karan 9; duo’s banter and viral dance move make the promo a laugh riot. more less

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In the promo, host Karan Johar reveals that the unusual pairing was actually Akshay’s idea. While the two may seem like an unexpected combination, they go back a long way and have worked together in films. Their easy camaraderie is evident as the conversation quickly turns into a series of funny exchanges.

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One of the highlights of the promo is Ravi teaching Akshay his now-viral hook step. The actors turn the Koffee couch into a dance floor as Akshay attempts to pick up the move. The fun continues with Ravi embracing his self-proclaimed title of ‘Bihar ka Brad Pitt’ and looking back at his journey in the film industry. He also speaks about how he crawled his way to success.

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{{^usCountry}} Akshay, meanwhile, brings his trademark humour to the Rapid Fire round. When asked whether he would choose a year without sex or a year without working out, the actor comes back with a witty response: “Isn't sex the best workout?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay, meanwhile, brings his trademark humour to the Rapid Fire round. When asked whether he would choose a year without sex or a year without working out, the actor comes back with a witty response: “Isn't sex the best workout?” {{/usCountry}}

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Akshay Kumar previous seasons

Akshay Kumar has appeared on Koffee with Karan four times so far. He first featured on the show in Season 4 in 2014, followed by appearances with wife Twinkle Khanna in Season 5 (2016), Ranveer Singh in Season 6 (2018) and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Season 7 (2022). This season marks Akshay's fifth appearance and Ravi's first.

When and where to watch Koffee with Karan 9

The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 will stream this Wednesday at 7 PM on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. This season opened with Salman Khan as a solo guest with Karisma Kapoor making special appearance. It was followed by Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Birla-Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

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It is being reported that Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, Farah Khan with Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina, Vedang Raina with Sharvari, Aneet Padda with Ahaan Panday and a few more guests are to be expected this season. The finale will reportedly have Shah Rukh Khan.