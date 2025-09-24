Akshay Kumar makes a special demand from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif after pregnancy reveal

Actor Akshay Kumar is overjoyed upon learning that his Namastey London co-star Katrina Kaif is expecting her first baby with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. He has showered the couple with love and made a special request for their little one. Akshay Kumar's message for Katrina Kaif comes just a few days after he called her his favourite heroine among everyone.

Akshay's special request for Vicky-Katrina's baby

On Tuesday, Katrina and Vicky delighted their fans by sharing the good news that they are expecting their first baby through a post on Instagram. The news of Katrina and Vicky expecting their first child was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from friends, family, and fans, showering the couple with love and good wishes.

Akshay took to the comment section of Katrina’s pregnancy announcement post to send blessings to the couple, and make a special demand.

“So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents,” Akshay wrote. His message didn’t end there as he continued, “Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana (Teach your kid English and Punjabi please) ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev."

Akshay's message for Katrina and Vicky.

This comes just a few days after Akshay called Katrina his favourite heroine among everyone.

“Meri favourite heroine… actually maine sabhi ke saath kaam kiya hua hain (I have worked with everyone in the industry). (pauses) Katrina [Kaif],” he said while appearing on an episode of Aap Ki Adalat. Akshay and Katrina have worked together in eight Bollywood films. They are Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Blue (2009), De Dana Dan (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Vicky and Katrina announce pregnancy

On Tuesday, Vicky and Katrina took to Instagram to announce pregnancy, ending months of speculation around it.

The couple shared a black-and-white Polaroid photo in which a visibly pregnant Katrina is looking down at her baby bump with a gentle smile, while Vicky, with his head affectionately resting against hers, is cradling the baby bump. Sharing the picture, Vicky and Katrina wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021. They have never starred together in any movie.