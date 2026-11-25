Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan revisited the struggles they faced before finding success during their appearance on Koffee with Karan. The actors spoke about the financial difficulties they went through in their early years and the compromises they sometimes had to make to keep their careers moving.

Ravi Kishan recalls giving up his fees for a film

Akshay Kumar shares wild story of taking producer’s tape recorder after he refused to pay his ₹68,000 dues. more less

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Ravi spoke about his experience working on Udhar Ki Zindagi, which starred Kajol and Jeetendra. The actor had a small part in the film and was expecting a payment of over ₹1 lakh. However, after he completed the dubbing, the producer reportedly gave him a difficult choice: he could either receive his full payment or have his scenes retained in the film.

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Ravi said he was in desperate need of money at the time, as his family's land in their village had been mortgaged. Despite the financial strain, he chose to give up the remaining payment rather than lose the opportunity. For him, staying in the film was more important as he continued trying to establish himself in the industry.

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Akshay Kumar says he took a producer's tape recorder

{{^usCountry}} Akshay related to Ravi's experience and recalled a similar incident from his own struggling days. He said a producer had failed to pay him around ₹68,000, which was a considerable amount for him at the time. After his attempts to recover the money went nowhere, Akshay decided to confront the producer at his home in Mahim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay related to Ravi's experience and recalled a similar incident from his own struggling days. He said a producer had failed to pay him around ₹68,000, which was a considerable amount for him at the time. After his attempts to recover the money went nowhere, Akshay decided to confront the producer at his home in Mahim. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling the incident, he said, “He didn't pay me, and the film had flopped too. But I needed my money. Around ₹68,000 was still pending, which was a lot for me at the time. I went to his house in Mahim in Mumbai and rang the doorbell. He opened the door. He was a short man, so I looked down at him, and he looked up at me. He understood that I had come to collect my money. I then looked inside the house, saw a tape recorder in the hall, unplugged it and took it with me. I was very angry because he hadn't paid me. He didn't stop me either. I sold it at Heera Panna for ₹32,000. Even today, he has never returned my money,” he said.

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Akshay said he was so frustrated by the producer's refusal to pay him that he decided to take the tape recorder home. He later sold it at Heera Panna for ₹32,000, recovering only part of what he was owed. The actor added that the producer never paid him the balance.

Akshay Kumar's recent films and upcoming projects

Akshay has several projects lined up after a busy year at the movies. His 2026 releases include Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle and Haiwaan. He is now gearing up for Golmaal 5, which is scheduled to arrive in January 2027, and the science-fiction thriller Samuk, slated for a May 28, 2027 release. His comedy Mauja Hi Mauja, directed by Anees Bazmee and co-starring Vidya Balan, is also expected to release in February 2027.