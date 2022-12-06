Akshay Kumar unveils his look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Watch

Akshay Kumar started filming for his first Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the period film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. He shared a new video of himself in costume as the legendary Maratha warrior as the first schedule of the film began in Mumbai. (Also read: Akshay Kumar's next project will be on sex education, actor confirms at Red Sea Film Festival)

Akshay shared an Instagram post about his first day on set, putting up a photograph of himself with folded hands before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's portrait. He wrote, "Aaj Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat ki shooting kar raha hoon, jisme Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji ki bhoomika kar paana mere liye saubhagya hain. Mein unke jeevan se prerna le kar aur maa Jijau ke ashirwad se mera prayas karoonga. Aashirwad banaye rakhiyega (today I begin the shoot of Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat in which I am blessed to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will try to take inspiration from his life as well as the blessings of Mother Jijau for it! Send us your blessings).

The actor also shared another post in which he revealed his full get-up as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in costume on set. In the clip posted on Instagram Reels, Akshay can be seen walking towards the camera, while a jubilant song with the slogan, 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani' plays. He has also captioned his post, 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji'.

The Marathi film also stars Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, which is produced by Vaseem Qureshi, will release in theatres on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Akshay was last seen in the film Ram Setu which was released in October. He recently had a cameo in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero which is out in theatres.

