Akshay Kumar has been clicking pictures of his co-stars on Ram Setu sets.
Nushrratt Bharuccha blames Akshay Kumar's 'Hera Pheri' as he shares her funny pic from Ram Setu sets

  • Akshay Kumar clicked a fun picture of Nushrratt Bharuccha and she blamed his 'Hera Pheri'. Check out the posts here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 07:57 AM IST

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been clicking some gorgeous pictures of his co-stars as they work on the upcoming film Ram Setu, found Nushrratt Bharuccha in an interesting pose and managed to capture the moment. On her part, Nushrratt has claimed the picture is a result of some "Hera Pheri" that Akshay did on sets.

Nushrratt and Jacqueline Fernandez, along with Akshay and the entire team of Ram Setu, are shooting for the film in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, currently.

Akshay posted his latest click and wrote on Instagram, "That’s how @nushrrattbharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant #RamSetu @jacquelinef143 @abundantiaent @lyca_productions @primevideoin @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #AbhishekSharma #DrChandraprakashDwivedi #CapeOfGoodFilms."

Nushrratt also shared the same image and wrote, "Idhar kuch 'Hera Pheri' ki hai @akshaykumar sir ne Reposted from @akshaykumar That’s how @nushrrattbharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant #RamSetu."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Dream Girl star shared a stunning close-up picture of herself from the sets of her upcoming movie. She revealed in her caption that it was clicked by Akshay. She wrote in her post, "Classic... captured by @akshaykumar #RamSetu." In the picture, Nushrratt was seen sporting a no-makeup look. She looked alluring as she volumised her eyelashes with mascara and finished off her look with some accessories while effortlessly posing for the lens.


Ram Setu is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma of Tere Bin Laden and Suraj Par Mangal Bhari fame, and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. The film, an action-adventure drama, was announced on Diwali last year.

Following the film's theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be available for online viewing for Amazon Prime members.

