Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty go down memory lane, here are Paresh Rawal's popular dialogues

Suniel Shetty hit major nostalgia on Wednesday as he took to Twitter to celebrate 21 years of the hit comedy film, Hera Pheri. Within no time, Akshay Kumar also jumped on the bandwagon of memories.

Sharing a still featuring the lead cast of Suniel, Akshay and Paresh Rawal, Suniel wrote, "No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today..."

Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti 😂😂 Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora. pic.twitter.com/mzU3xq2sKx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2021

Responding to Suniel, Akshay wrote, "Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti. Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri also featured Tabu and Om Puri in pivotal roles. It went on to become a cult classic over a period of time. The film is mostly known for its situational comedy and memorable dialogues by Paresh Rawal which continue to be etched in the minds of moviegoers even today. It was followed by a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri in 2006 and fans of the classic continue to demand a third installment in the hit franchise.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu look inspires Hansal Mehta to crack a joke: 'Gamcha Koi tere naam kar diya'

Here are some of Paresh Rawal's most popular dialogues from the film:

Utha re le baba, utha le… mere ko nahi re.. ..In dono ko utha le Ye baburao ka style hai.. Pehle mere ko ye samjha ki isko samjhana kya hai. Agar subah subah sandaas jaana hai toh singer banna padega… Arey nai dekha re! Uske dekhne se pehle hi maine phatt se dhoti pehen liya! Saala, rakh diya toh bhi baat karta hai… Ae raaju…Itne raat ko konsa khel khelega? Aaju Baaju log Bomba boom karega re… Naap ka kya karna re… Naap me tereko bhejta hai na baad mein… Pehle tu kapde toh silake bhej! Mera chaati foda re…Mera chaati foda re. . Maar saale ko…Khopdi tod saale ka…khopdi tod

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON