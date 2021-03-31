Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu look inspires Hansal Mehta to crack a joke: 'Gamcha Koi tere naam kar diya'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared his first look from the sets of Ram Setu as he started shooting for the film on Tuesday. While most fans appreciated Akshay's look for the movie, filmmaker Hansal Mehta cracked a joke.

In the image that Akshay shared, Akshay is seen wearing spectacles and is dressed in a grey-coloured kurta. His hair are all grey and a blue stole is draped around his neck. Hansal retweeted Akshay's post about the look and cracked a joke, labeling the stole as 'gamcha'. He wrote, "Gamcha koi tere naam kar diya..."

Gamcha koi tere naam kar diya... https://t.co/HdvzGwmQqP — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 30, 2021

He also wished the team all the best and wrote, "And all the best particularly to dear @Nushrratt." Nushratt recently worked with Hansal for their film, Chalaang that also featured Rajkummar Rao and Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.

Akshay had shared the look and written, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt @Abundantia_Ent @LycaProductions." One fan commented on his Instagram post, "Whattttta Look Man @akshaykumar #RamSetu."

Nushratt also posted a picture from the sets on Tuesday, as she discussed a scene with Akshay and Jacqueline Fernandez. "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @Asli_Jacqueline and the entire team. Need your best wishes," she captioned it.





Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma, of Tere Bin Laden fame. He had recently told Hindustan Times, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his."

Akshay has some major releases lined up. These include Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi's Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re.

