IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu look inspires Hansal Mehta to crack a joke: 'Gamcha Koi tere naam kar diya'
Akshay Kumar's first look from Ram Setu.
Akshay Kumar's first look from Ram Setu.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu look inspires Hansal Mehta to crack a joke: 'Gamcha Koi tere naam kar diya'

  • Hansal Mehta cracks a joke at the expense of Akshay Kumar's stole as he wishes all the best to the entire team of Ram Setu.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared his first look from the sets of Ram Setu as he started shooting for the film on Tuesday. While most fans appreciated Akshay's look for the movie, filmmaker Hansal Mehta cracked a joke.

In the image that Akshay shared, Akshay is seen wearing spectacles and is dressed in a grey-coloured kurta. His hair are all grey and a blue stole is draped around his neck. Hansal retweeted Akshay's post about the look and cracked a joke, labeling the stole as 'gamcha'. He wrote, "Gamcha koi tere naam kar diya..."

He also wished the team all the best and wrote, "And all the best particularly to dear @Nushrratt." Nushratt recently worked with Hansal for their film, Chalaang that also featured Rajkummar Rao and Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.

Akshay had shared the look and written, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt @Abundantia_Ent @LycaProductions." One fan commented on his Instagram post, "Whattttta Look Man @akshaykumar #RamSetu."


Nushratt also posted a picture from the sets on Tuesday, as she discussed a scene with Akshay and Jacqueline Fernandez. "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @Asli_Jacqueline and the entire team. Need your best wishes," she captioned it.


Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma, of Tere Bin Laden fame. He had recently told Hindustan Times, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his."

Also read: Gauri Khan drops a glam pic, Bhavana Pandey loves it

Akshay has some major releases lined up. These include Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi's Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
akshay kumar ram setu hansal mehta nushrat bharucha jacqueline fernandez + 3 more

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up Good Luck Jerry and left for the US.
Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up Good Luck Jerry and left for the US.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying the New York sun, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor is away in the US and enjoying her time there. After sharing pictures from Los Angeles, she has now moved to New York and shared pictures from there. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain and Riddhima Kapoor visited Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday.
Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain and Riddhima Kapoor visited Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor gets a visit from aunts and cousin post Holi, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 09:04 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor's paternal family members including aunts Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni visited her at her new residence on Tuesay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP