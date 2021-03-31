IND USA
Gauri Khan is a successful film producer as well as interior designer.
bollywood

Gauri Khan drops a glam pic, adds how she loves outdoor shoots. Fabulous Lives star Bhavana Pandey loves it

  • Gauri Khan shared another stunning picture from a magazine photoshoot and expressed her love for outdoor shoots. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 09:58 AM IST

Producer and interior designer Gauri Khan on Wednesday shared an ultra glamorous picture of hers. She added how outdoor shoots held a special charm for her.

Sharing a picture, Gauri wrote: "There’s something about outdoor shoots ....@thepeacockmagazine_magazine shoot." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey dropped a red heart and fire emojis in appreciation.

Some time back, Gauri had shared another stunning picture of hers as she posed for the cover of fashion magazine Peacock for its March edition.

In the interview for the same edition, she had revealed how her husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan and she take turns as far as parenting duties go for their youngest child, AbRam. She had said: "My kids Aryan and Suhana are quite sorted with their school and college. Little Abram takes time but Shah Rukh and myself, both have enough time for him so we share our duties as parents, which gives me enough time to be at work and do what I love and I’m passionate about. It’s going quite smoothly."

Gauri had recently shared pictures of the re-designed office of their production company, Red Chillies. Sharing them, she had written: "Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown.” She had added how the space had a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey’.

Also read: Watch Karisma Kapoor reveal why she couldn't be part of Henna in this vintage clip: 'My chacha was hero!'

“A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him,” she went on.

Story Saved
