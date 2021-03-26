Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office with a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’ designed by Gauri Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s swanky Red Chillies Entertainment office in Mumbai has a brand-new look, courtesy of his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. She took up the design project during the lockdown and took to Instagram to share pictures of the finished space.

Gauri gave Shah Rukh’s office a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’, with black, white and grey being the predominant colour palette. Her objective was to create a space that would be perfect for brainstorming and discussing ideas for future projects as well as cosy enough for virtual meetings.

Sharing photos of the office on Instagram, Gauri wrote, “Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown.” She said that the space had a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey’.





“A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him,” she added.

Last year, in July, Shah Rukh reminded Gauri to take up the job of giving his office a new look. He left a cute comment on one of her work-related posts: “Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do!!! I want something nice to look upto when we restart work.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen together in the finale episode of the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gave a glimpse into the lives of their friends -- Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

