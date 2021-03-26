Alia Bhatt gushes over boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu’s new photos: ‘So pretty'

Neetu Kapoor, who will be seen as a special guest in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, shared stunning new photos of her look in the show. She wore a multikali kurta with a churidar, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. “Stress less and enjoy the best Had lots of fun at the sets of Indian Idol!! @sonytvofficial,” she wrote.

Alia Bhatt, who is in a relationship with Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor, showered love on the pictures. “So prettyyyyyyy,” she commented, along with heart emojis. “How gorgeous you are,” Neelam Kothari Soni wrote. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post.





The episode of Indian Idol 12 will feature special messages for Neetu from her two children, Ranbir and Riddhima. “Maa, aap humare family ki iron lady ho (you are the iron lady of our family). I love you, we love you, everyone loves you. You are our timeless Indian Idol,” Riddhima said in a video.

Neetu also fondly remembered her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on the show. She revealed that contrary to popular belief, he was the ‘worst dancer’. She said that he was good with facial expressions and hand movements: “Unka legwork itna kharab tha, ki main pareshaan ho jaati thi (His footwork was so bad that I would get frustrated).”

Recalling memories of shooting for their iconic song, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Neetu said that Rishi could not get a ‘simple step’ right even after multiple attempts. “But on screen, his face and hand movements were so amazing that nobody looked at his legwork,” she said.

Neetu, who was last seen on the big screen in Besharam with Rishi and Ranbir, will make her acting comeback with Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

