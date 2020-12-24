Neetu Kapoor posts funny video as she wraps up Jug Jugg Jeeyo: ‘Last day with my #JJJ squad, will miss them’

bollywood

Actor Neetu Kapoor, who is making a comeback to films with the upcoming comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has shared a boomerang video announcing the wrap of her shooting schedule.

In the video, Neetu was seated on a chair as her team got her makeup done; one person could be seen putting the blush on while another stood behind her with a hairspray in hand. There were two other men standing next to her. Neetu had a plate in her hand, as she munched on some food. All members of the team wore masks.

Sharing it, Neetu wrote: “Last day with my #JJJ squad who have become family, will miss them @raj_a_mehta @heemadattani @sheetal_f_khan @ali_hussain_244 @pintusingh.rani63 @dimplegurnani @dharmamovies #JugJuggJeeyo”

A number of her family and friends reacted to the video. Actor Sikandar Kher and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis, veteran actor Amrish Puri’s grandson and now actor Vardhan Puri wrote: “Best Good luck Neetu aunty.”

Neetu’s last release was in 2013, when she had acted with her husband, late Rishi Kapoor, and her son, Ranbir in Besharam. Rishi’s death in April had hit her hard and it was at her children’s behest that she took to acting again. Taking about it, at the start of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot, she had written: “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

After a long shooting schedule in Chandigarh, however, actor Varun Dhawan and she tested positive for the coronavirus. Her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani did not. Sharing the news, she had written: “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care.”

Days later, her daughter Riddhima wrote on Instagram that Neetu had subsequently tested negative for the virus. “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.”

