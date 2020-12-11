Neetu Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares update

bollywood

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has tested negative for the coronavirus. She was diagnosed with the disease earlier this week when she was at an outstation shoot for her film, Jug Jug Jeeyo.

Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share an update on her health.Riddhima shared a selfie with Neetu and wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.”

Neetu’s fans wished her good health. “It’s a good newwz,” wrote one. “God bless you mam very happy to hear,” wrote another.

Neetu had confirmed her diagnosis in a statement on Thursday. She said, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care.”

The actor was shooting in Chandigarh for Jug Jug Jiyo. Her co-star from the movie, Varun Dhawan, has also tested positive for the virus. However, their other co-stars, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, have tested negative for Covid-19.

Varun, too, shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram and said that he ‘could have been more careful’. “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u,” he wrote.

Neetu is returning to the big screen with Jug Jug Jeeyo after many years.She shared some pictures from the sets and revealed that she was ‘feeling a little scared’. She even wrote about her late husband Rishi Kapoor, who died this year in April. “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR,” she wrote.

