IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
bollywood

Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here

  • Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST

Gauri Khan on Sunday shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan. The picture is from the London premiere of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's film's Raavan in 2010.

Sharing the picture as her Instagram Stories, Gauri simply wrote 'Flashback'. It showed her in a deep green dress with black animal print, carrying shimmery stole and a matching black clutch in her hand. Shah Rukh is seen in a black Jodhpuri suit.

Gauri Khan often shares throwback pictures with Shah Rukh Khan.
Gauri Khan often shares throwback pictures with Shah Rukh Khan.


Shah Rukh and Gauri form a formidable team and are easily a power couple in Bollywood. While Shah Rukh does not share too many pictures of them together, she occasionally does, with a particularly fondness of throwback pictures.

Around the New Year, she had shared another one of them while greeting fans for the year ahead. Sharing it, she had written: "FINALLY...2021 Happy new year." Their fans were of\delighted; one said: "Happy new year to my favorite power couple." Another fan dubbed them as "king and queen." "Superrr Hot Couple Forever, You Make the Best One. Happy 2021," a third said.


At another time, she had shared a picture from an IPL auction and had written: "We win @kkriders ...throwback pic Ipl auction 2000 something." On this picture too, fans dropped their messages. One called them "best couple of Bollywood" while another said "godbless you both."


In the early years of Shah Rukh's career in Mumbai, Gauri remained in the background. However, as her kids grew up, she has blossomed into a successful interior design and owns a production company of her own. She turned an author sometime back and wrote a book, titled My Life in Design, expected to come out this year.

Also read: Step inside Sumona Chakravarti's Scandinavian-inspired Mumbai home, where she's living alone for the first time

In a statement, Gauri had said, “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauri khan shah rukh khan mannat

Related Stories

Gauri Khan with Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor at an event.
Gauri Khan with Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor at an event.
bollywood

Gauri looks glam in short polka number as she joins Bollywood Wives at event

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan has shared a glimpse of the event where she launched a food brand in the company of her 'Bollywood Wives' Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Shah Rukh Khan often posts about his family.
Shah Rukh Khan often posts about his family.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to wife Gauri's recent pic of son AbRam: 'Where was I?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the cute picture of his son AbRam that wife Gauri Khan had shared on Wednesday. See his reaction here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Nanda with her friends.
Navya Nanda with her friends.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:31 AM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures with her friends. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
bollywood

Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence.(Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Arjun-Malaika and Karisma visit Saif and Kareena's newborn. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this month, got a visit from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra was bowled over by Nick Jonas' performance.
Priyanka Chopra was bowled over by Nick Jonas' performance.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas' performance of This Is Heaven on SNL

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Nick Jonas' performance of This Is Heaven on Saturday Night Live drew praise from his wife, Priyanka Chopra. She called it 'one of (her) favourites' from the album Spaceman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the Tejas team.
Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the Tejas team.
bollywood

Kangana shares a glimpse into her home as she hosts Sunday feast for Tejas team

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the team of Tejas, as they went to her house on Sunday for a meeting. She shared pictures of the get-together, giving fans a glimpse of her home as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamna Imran from Pakistan shares uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Aamna Imran from Pakistan shares uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran has a secret Indian connection

By Dishya Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Aamna Imran, dubbed as Aishwarya Rai's doppelgänger, took the internet by storm this weekend with her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor. The Pakistani social media influencer has revealed that she has an Indian connect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Roohi.
Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Roohi.
bollywood

Kasautii Zindagi Kay played a vital role in Roohi star Varun Sharma's love life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • Roohi actor Varun Sharma opened up about his love life in a recent interview. He recalled bonding with a girl he liked from school when his mother was busy watching Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor went on to strangle Rahul Bose with a wire and had to be reminded that it was just a shoot.
Anil Kapoor went on to strangle Rahul Bose with a wire and had to be reminded that it was just a shoot.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor shares the Dil Dhadakne Do scene when he almost killed Rahul Bose

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor reveals he had really looked forward to shooting a scene that had him taking a stand for his onscreen daughter, Priyanka Chopra, in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krystle is excited that her Bollywood debut, Chehre will release soon
Krystle is excited that her Bollywood debut, Chehre will release soon
bollywood

Krystle D’souza: Not dating anyone and loving it

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The birthday girl talks about shooting for her Bollywood debut and buying a house recently and what else she looks forward to in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016.
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016.
bollywood

When Hazel didn't react to Yuvraj's moves, said 'good luck' for fighting cancer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:17 PM IST
On Hazel Keech's birthday, let us revisit her love story with Yuvraj Singh. Though they first met at a party in 2011, she did not show any interest in him back then. They reconnected on Facebook years later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt has shared a sunshiny new picture on Instagram and she looks stunning as ever. Check it out and try to spot a cute little cat in the picture as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan spends Saturday night with her girlfriends.
Suhana Khan spends Saturday night with her girlfriends.
bollywood

Suhana Khan enjoys a goofy Saturday night with her girlfriends

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • Suhana Khan spent her Saturday night with friends in New York. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of her whereabouts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yo Yo Honey Singh in Mumbai Saga's Shor Machega song.
Yo Yo Honey Singh in Mumbai Saga's Shor Machega song.
bollywood

Shor Machega: Mumbai Saga drops first song featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Days after the trailer was released, Mumbai Saga makers have dropped its first song, titled Shor Machega. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing the latest Bollywood song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra stars in We Can Be Heroes while Parineeti Chopra is the lead in The Girl on the Train.
Priyanka Chopra stars in We Can Be Heroes while Parineeti Chopra is the lead in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Priyanka, Parineeti's movies rank in top 10 on Netflix US: 'Chopra domination'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's movies We Can Be Heroes and The Girl on the Train have made it to the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's parents' Mumbai home which got a makeover from the actor.
Kangana Ranaut's parents' Mumbai home which got a makeover from the actor.
bollywood

Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her brother and parents' Mumbai home which she transformed into a more lively place with the help of her new sister-in-law Ritu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac