This is the first time Sumona Chakravarti is living by herself.
Step inside Sumona Chakravarti's Scandinavian-inspired Mumbai home, where she's living alone for the first time

  Sumona Chakravarti has made the maximum use of limited space in her new Mumbai house, designed in Scandinavian style.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:08 PM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show cast member Sumona Chakravarti moved out of her parents' house, where she'd grown up, at the age of 30. While she still lives in the same complex, she has built for herself the home of her dreams, which she moved into just a couple of months ago.

She spoke about it in a new post on the Beautiful Homes India Instagram page. “I wanted to experience what it is like to run my own house. This is the first time I am living by myself, a bit late in life," she said. Now, brokers at her society tell potential buyers that it's where the Kapil Sharma Show actor lives.


"I like my me time, my solitude. I can't do with a lot of people," she said in the video. “I knew I wanted to build something exactly to my liking. This is a small house, and I didn’t want too many walls.”

The house, according to the post, is a 450 sq ft 1BHK flat in the suburb of Andheri. Designer Huzefa Rangwala said in the video that Sumona was very clear that she wanted a Scandinavian aesthetic, and that it was a particularly 'compact' home to design.

Sumona had purchased the house a couple of years ago, and had put it up on rent. In 2020, she decided to make it into a 'home' for herself.

Also read: Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s newly refurbished home with bicycle as wall art, bed with a staircase

Sumona, who made her name for herself on the sketch comedy show, said in an interview with Hindustan Times that her PR skills might be lacking, leading many in the industry to develop false notions about her. "I feel people think I’m arrogant, will ask for heavy remuneration and so on. That’s not true. I want to put it out there for everyone that being an actor, I’d demand what I deserve and I’m ready to negotiate for a good project," she said. "My PR skills definitely aren’t up to the mark. I realised that quite late… Now, I’m trying to better my approach, meeting people, even calling and messaging them; literally asking for work."

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati have a house in Mumbai and a weekend home in Goa.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
Charu celebrates her birthday with husband and close friends.(Instagram)
Embracing fatherhood, Mohit Malik feels nervous and excited
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
Arpit Ranka (Sourced photo)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee plans to get married next year.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
