Step inside Sumona Chakravarti's Scandinavian-inspired Mumbai home, where she's living alone for the first time
- Sumona Chakravarti has made the maximum use of limited space in her new Mumbai house, designed in Scandinavian style. Watch a video here.
The Kapil Sharma Show cast member Sumona Chakravarti moved out of her parents' house, where she'd grown up, at the age of 30. While she still lives in the same complex, she has built for herself the home of her dreams, which she moved into just a couple of months ago.
She spoke about it in a new post on the Beautiful Homes India Instagram page. “I wanted to experience what it is like to run my own house. This is the first time I am living by myself, a bit late in life," she said. Now, brokers at her society tell potential buyers that it's where the Kapil Sharma Show actor lives.
"I like my me time, my solitude. I can't do with a lot of people," she said in the video. “I knew I wanted to build something exactly to my liking. This is a small house, and I didn’t want too many walls.”
The house, according to the post, is a 450 sq ft 1BHK flat in the suburb of Andheri. Designer Huzefa Rangwala said in the video that Sumona was very clear that she wanted a Scandinavian aesthetic, and that it was a particularly 'compact' home to design.
Sumona had purchased the house a couple of years ago, and had put it up on rent. In 2020, she decided to make it into a 'home' for herself.
Sumona, who made her name for herself on the sketch comedy show, said in an interview with Hindustan Times that her PR skills might be lacking, leading many in the industry to develop false notions about her. "I feel people think I’m arrogant, will ask for heavy remuneration and so on. That’s not true. I want to put it out there for everyone that being an actor, I’d demand what I deserve and I’m ready to negotiate for a good project," she said. "My PR skills definitely aren’t up to the mark. I realised that quite late… Now, I’m trying to better my approach, meeting people, even calling and messaging them; literally asking for work."
