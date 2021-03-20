IND USA
Gauri Khan is a successful producer and an interior designer.
Gauri Khan stuns on mag cover, says Shah Rukh Khan and her divide parenting duties for AbRam: 'Aryan, Suhana are sorted'

  • Gauri Khan graced the March cover of a fashion magazine and spoke about growing up in Delhi, career choices, children Suhana, Aryan, and bringing up AbRam with Shah Rukh Khan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:13 PM IST

Interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan on Saturday shared a stunning picture of hers gracing the cover of a fashion magazine.

Gauri, who runs a successful interior design film, has given ample proof of her talent in designing homes and in her choice of clothes.

Sharing the picture, where she is on the cover of the March edition of the magazine, she wrote: "It’s here! @thepeacockmagazine_’s March 2021 digital cover with @falgunipeacock and @shanepeacock wearing the boho-chic prêt line by @falgunishanepeacock!" Gauri clearly belies her age.

Many of her industry friends went gaga over the picture. Director Farah Khan Kunder said: "Looking fantastic gauriiiiii." Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped many red heart emojis. Fitness enthusiast and Ananya Panday's aunt Deanne Panday wrote: "Stunning." Many of her fans dropped messages - stunning, fab, gorgeous, super, nice - were how some of them complimented her.

As part of the cover, Gauri also gave an interview where she spoke about her younger days, her army background, her education, her course in fashion design from Delhi's NIFT, and more.

"I was brought up in a strict Army background family with a bachelor’s degree in History from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. After finishing my studies, I took up a six-month-long course in Fashion Designing from the National Institute of Fashion Technology as I’ve been fascinated by art ever since I was a child," she told the Peacock magazine. Gauri also revealed she remains very close to her mother.

Gauri began her career as an interior designer when she designed her Mumbai home, Mannat, and called her family her biggest "mentor" and her inspiration.

Gauri also spoke about how she dabbles between being a producer, designer, wife, mother, et al. She said: "My kids Aryan and Suhana are quite sorted with their school and college. Little Abram takes time but Shah Rukh and myself, both have enough time for him so we share our duties as parents, which gives me enough time to be at work and do what I love and I’m passionate about. It’s going quite smoothly."

She also revealed how she loved watching "old classic movies" but does not "enjoy cooking".

