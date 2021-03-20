Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's new pan masala ad leads to meme fest, fans picture Kajol's reaction

Bollywood couldn't bring Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in the same frame. But a new television commercial managed to do so. The two actors have starred in the new advertisement of a pan masala brand. Ajay has been long-associated with the brand. With Shah Rukh joining the mix, fans have all kinds of reactions.

Fans of both Ajay and Shah Rukh have celebrated the on-screen union, welcoming the new ad. However, it has also paved the way for some hilarious memes. A few fans also tried to sum up Ajay's wife, actor Kajol's reaction to watching the two stars in the same frame with funny pictures. There were a few others who did not approve of Shah Rukh's addition to the mix.

When all director, producer's, and whole Bollywood failed to do so,#vimal make it possible and bring them together.#SRK in #vimal ad pic.twitter.com/sll9PtumP8 — Aftab alvi Siddiqui | آفتاب صدیقی🇮🇳 (@AlbiAftab) March 20, 2021

Director and story failed to cast them together, but Vimal ad made it possible. The Baap of Avengers!!pic.twitter.com/4wsTLLGwl7 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk1) March 20, 2021

SRK Fans said, We Miss You SRK.



He said, See You on screen 2021.



He came up with Vimal Ad. Lol!!



Don't demand anything from him now 🙄🙄 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk1) March 20, 2021

Shah Rukh has been away from the spotlight since the release of his movie, Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial, which released in 2018, also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles but it did not perform well at the box office. The actor has been on a hiatus ever since. However, he has returned to the sets and has been shooting for his upcoming movie Pathan. The Yash Raj Films production also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is reported that Salman will appear in a cameo role.

Ajay, on the other hand, has a number of movies in the pipeline. The actor is set to appear in Sooryavanshi, led by Akshay Kumar, next. The movie has announced an April release date. Ajay will reprise his role of Singham in the movie. He also reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi, set to release later this year. Alia Bhatt plays the titular role. He has movies such as RRR, Maidaan, Mayday and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline. He is also backing Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie The Big Bull.

