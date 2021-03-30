IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Watch Karisma Kapoor reveal why she couldn't be part of Henna in this vintage clip: 'My chacha was hero!'
Karisma Kapoor wanted to act in her grandfather's Henna.
Karisma Kapoor wanted to act in her grandfather's Henna.
bollywood

Watch Karisma Kapoor reveal why she couldn't be part of Henna in this vintage clip: 'My chacha was hero!'

Actor Karisma Kapoor made her movie debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991, the same year her grandfather Raj Kapoor released Henna.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:24 PM IST

Actor Karisma Kapoor was the first woman from the Kapoor family to venture into acting after generations of male superstars. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor to her father Rishi Kapoor, the Kapoor family has produced some of Bollywood's most beloved stars.

Karisma made her debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi. However, did you know that it was with her grandfather Raj Kapoor that she wanted to make her debut? Raj was directing Henna around the same time. The film starred his son, Karisma's uncle Rishi, in the lead.

A Bollywood fan account on Instagram has shared a clip of an old interview of Karisma. It was filmed around the same time as the release of her first movie. In it, Karisma spoke about Henna and her grandfather.

"I would have definitely loved to work with my father and in Henna. But unfortunately, my chacha is the hero of the movie. It would be obvious that I cannot work opposite him. I mean, don't make it out like that," she said.

"My grandfather had chosen Chintu uncle so you don't expect a niece to act opposite the uncle. So please don't be so unfair," she said. "He always used to say, 'Lolo baby, I know you will become (an actor). But I just want to say, that if you become an actor, be the best, otherwise don't'," she said.

Raj Kapoor died while Henna was being filmed. His son, Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor took over directing duties and finished the movie. It starred Zeba Bakhtiar and Ashwini Bhave, with Rishi.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he spent Holi 'sitting in silence' by himself, away from family: 'Mind, body, spirit is vacant'

Karisma later starred in films such as Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Zubeida. She took a long break from acting but returned to last year with the web series Mentalhood.

Her last major Bollywood release was Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq in 2012, although she made special appearances in the anthology Bombay Talkies and Aanand L Rai’s Zero.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
karisma kapoor karisma kapoor pics mentalhood rishi kapoor kapoor family + 3 more

Related Stories

Karan Johar parties with his close friends.
Karan Johar parties with his close friends.
bollywood

Kareena misses friends' get-together as Karan, Karisma, Malaika party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Amrita Arora hosted a dinner party at her place. Sister Malaika Arora, close friends Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and a few others were in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor starred in numerous movies in the early 1990s.
Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor starred in numerous movies in the early 1990s.
bollywood

When Karisma Kapoor shut down rumours of her wedding with Ajay Devgn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were among the hottest on-screen couples in the early 1990s. Their pairing led to several dating and wedding rumours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP